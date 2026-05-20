With four new blends, teapigs expands its collection of bold, flavorful teas, bringing a little fun and a unique twist to your cup

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- teapigs, the premium tea brand known for its unique combination of natural, whole ingredients, today announced the launch of four new herbal tea blends: Ginger & Manuka Honey, Strawberry & Juniper, Chamomile Lullaby and Pumpkin Spice Chai. As the brand's first innovation in over five years, the new lineup revives teapigs' signature quirky energy that's redefined classic tea culture and shaped how consumers enjoy their daily cup. Available now on Amazon, with a rollout to teapigs.com planned for this summer, the lineup showcases teapigs' most innovative flavors to date, including its first tea formulated with Reishi mushroom.

teapigs Unveils New Herbal Tea Lineup with New Caffeine-Free Blends

"We're excited to unveil our newest flavors—thoughtfully crafted for every mood and moment and designed to inspire discovery with every sip, from comforting calm to bold and vibrant flavor," said Mark Donovan, Botanical Flavors and Innovation Director at teapigs. "Our new collection is inspired by today's tastes and expectations, with each blend telling its own distinctive story and designed to weave seamlessly into everyday rituals. We aim to delight devoted fans while inviting a new generation of tea drinkers to slow down, savor the moment and reconnect with a sense of calm and gratitude."

Skillfully crafted by teapigs' team of expert tea blenders, the new varieties include:

Ginger & Manuka Honey —A burst of bold ginger spice, sweet liquorice and soothing manuka honey, this smooth, earthy flavor is a perfect kickstart to your day

—A burst of bold ginger spice, sweet liquorice and soothing manuka honey, this smooth, earthy flavor is a perfect kickstart to your day Strawberry & Juniper —When you're longing for those warm summer days and sunshine, this blend delivers juicy strawberry sweetness with a zing of juniper for a refreshing, caffeine-free escape

—When you're longing for those warm summer days and sunshine, this blend delivers juicy strawberry sweetness with a zing of juniper for a refreshing, caffeine-free escape Chamomile Lullaby —Soft and soothing as a lullaby, this tea is swirling with chamomile flowers, passionflower, lemon verbena and hints of Reishi mushroom and cocoa

—Soft and soothing as a lullaby, this tea is swirling with chamomile flowers, passionflower, lemon verbena and hints of Reishi mushroom and cocoa Pumpkin Spice Chai—For those who can't wait for crisp autumn days, apple, pumpkin and cinnamon come together with delicate notes of chocolate in this fireside favorite, perfect for warming from the inside out

Sourced from all-natural, high-quality large tea leaves, berries, herbs and spices for better flavor, aroma and infusion quality paired with aromatic natural oils and flavors, teapigs offers tea lovers a premium way to enjoy their tea. With a commitment to sustainability, teapigs' tea temples are made from corn starch designed to be industrially compostable and tags that are heat-sealed together (without gums, glues or staples).

Shop teapigs' new flavor lineup now on Amazon. For additional information about the brand, visit www.teapigs.com or follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

About teapigs

Founded in 2006, Teapigs is an iconic U.K. tea brand and leading manufacturer specializing in premium, sustainably sourced teas and natural ingredients, including best-quality tea leaves, berries, herbs and spices, with no artificial flavorings. Our mission is to improve the tea experience for consumers around the world by focusing on innovative, high quality leafy teas. You can find teapigs in cafes and delis, food halls and grocers, hotels and restaurants across 40 countries, on www.teapigs.com and on Amazon.

SOURCE teapigs