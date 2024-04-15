TeaPot Releases New 'Good Evening Iced Tea' in Blackberry Rooibos

Boston Beer Company's cannabis beverage brand continues expansion across Canada

BOSTON, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeaPot, the cannabis-infused iced tea brand from The Boston Beer Company, announces the launch of its newest style, Blackberry Rooibos. This low-dose cannabis beverage joins TeaPot's expanding lineup of infused teas designed to complement different times of day.

TeaPot's newest flavor, Blackberry Rooibos, is available now.

Blackberry Rooibos (pronounced ROY-bus) is the brand's second Good Evening Iced Tea, designed to foster a relaxing and calming sensation. It is non-caffeinated, low in sugar, and crafted to remove any cannabis taste or aroma. As with all TeaPot varieties, Blackberry Rooibos is non-carbonated and contains 5mg of THC per 355 mL can.

"This is an exciting year for TeaPot and we're kicking it off with our new Blackberry Rooibos, the perfect evening iced tea," said Paul Weaver, Director, Head of Cannabis at the Boston Beer Company. "With just 35 calories, seven grams of sugar, and zero caffeine, it's the smart alternative to a nighttime cocktail or glass of wine."

TeaPot iced teas are produced at Peak Processing Solutions (Windsor, Ontario) and available in dispensaries across Canada or online via the Ontario Cannabis Store.

For more information, visit http://www.drinkteapot.com/ or follow @DrinkTeaPot on Instagram to receive the latest updates.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. In 2021, Boston Beer established a Canadian-based subsidiary (BBCCC, Inc.) to serve as a dedicated research and innovation hub focused on non-alcoholic cannabis beverages. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com , which includes links to our respective brand websites.

Boston Beer Media Contact

[email protected]

TeaPot U.S. Media Contact

Millie Donnelly

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

TeaPot CA Media Contact

Linda Yahya

Craft Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TeaPot