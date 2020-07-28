TearLab Appoints Adam Szaronos as Chief Commercial Officer

Mr. Szaronos is joining the TearLab executive team from Alcon, where he was most recently their Head of Dry Eye Devices; responsible for building and leading the company's commercial business unit in the Dry Eye Disease and MGD space. He brings years of comprehensive eye care industry and leadership experience, having led commercial teams and new ventures across Alcon's Surgical and Vision Care organizations. A lifelong learner, he holds an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sloan School of Management, a certificate in Strategic Marketing Management from Harvard Business School, and a Bachelor of Science from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

"I am delighted to welcome Adam to TearLab," said Seph Jensen, Chief Executive Officer, TearLab. "Adam brings with him an energetic, positive spirit that will usher our organization into a new and exciting era. As a proven business leader, combined with his unique skillset, Adam brings the necessary knowledge and experience to build a strong team that will support our vision for TearLab. I have no doubt that in his new role, Adam will further strengthen TearLab's standing in the eye care industry."

Recently, TearLab was acquired by investment firm Accelmed Partners. Following the acquisition, TearLab transitioned from being a publicly traded company to a privately held company and is positioned to pursue further development of its next-generation Discovery™ platform. It is also able to seek out targeted acquisition opportunities supporting a comprehensive portfolio that better addresses dry eye disease market dynamics and patient care needs.

"When we acquired TearLab, we made clear our commitment to the ophthalmic market and dry eye space, in particular," said Lior Shav, General Partner at Accelmed Partners. "Our first step in delivering this promise is bringing the right leadership on board and we're happy to have Adam joining us for execution of this our vision."

"I'm honored to join TearLab at such a transformative time in the organization's history," added Adam Szaronos, Chief Commercial Officer, TearLab. "Given the epidemic-level prevalence of dry eye disease and the unique diagnostic demands this presents to our customers and their patients, I'm confident that TearLab – now able to pursue an exciting pipeline of innovation and strategic market development as a result of this restructuring – is positioned for the growth necessary to serve these evolving needs and lead into the next era for ocular surface care."

TearLab Corporation (www.tearlab.com) develops and markets lab-on-a-chip technologies that enable eye care practitioners to improve standard of care by objectively testing for disease bio-markers in tears at the point-of-care. The TearLab® Osmolarity Test, to aid in the diagnosis Dry Eye Disease, is the first assay developed for the award-winning TearLab Osmolarity System.

