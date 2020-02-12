Tears For Fears 'Songs From The Big Chair' 35th Anniversary Of The Iconic 10 Million Selling Album Limited Edition Picture Disc Album Released March 13th 2020 On UMe/Virgin

Songs From The Big Chair was Tears For Fears second album and spawned classic worldwide hit songs such as the US #1 singles "Everybody Wants To Rule the World" and "Shout" as well as "Head over Heels" and "Mother's Talk."

Upon its first release, Songs From The Big Chair spent 30 weeks in the UK top ten-album chart, a whole year in the top 30 and only left the charts 18 months later. The story was very much the same all over the world, the album spent five weeks at #1 in the US, and much like the UK, it was in the Billboard Chart for 18 months.

Looking back at the album Roland Orzabal commented, "Pop music was still a growth industry. It hadn't sort of stagnated, stalled, diversified into streaming like it is nowadays. We were young, we were both good-looking and we had the right music. As we move further and further from that decade and you keep hearing "Everybody Wants To Rule The World," in various forms I do think it is an era-defining album."

Curt Smith "You would never normally get three songs that strong in an album. But balance that out with tracks like "Listen", "The Working Hour;" all those things that give it air and give it time to breathe I think is what makes it something more than just the sum of its parts. I think the album had a lot more depth than a lot of those other albums of that time. And albums of more depth tend to stick around longer."

The album is being made available for the first time as a limited-edition picture disc, and due to overwhelming demand, the super deluxe version will be reissued. The 4CD/2DVD box set features a multitude of remixes, live tracks, BBC sessions, B-sides, previously unreleased tracks and 5.1 surround sound and stereo mixes of the album mixed by four-time Grammy nominee, Steven Wilson.

TEARS FOR FEARS SONGS FROM THE BIG CHAIR PICTURE DISC ALBUM CD 2DVD SUPER DELUXE EDITION

RELEASED MARCH 13th 2020 ON UMe/VIRGIN

Picture Disc

Songs From The Big Chair Box Set

SONGS FROM THE BIG CHAIR – LIMITED EDITION PICTURE DISC

SIDE ONE

Shout

The Working Hour

Everybody Wants to Rule the World

Mothers Talk

SIDE TWO

I Believe

Broken

Head Over Heels

Listen

SONGS FROM THE BIG CHAIR – SUPER DELUXE EDITION – 4CD/2DVD

DISC ONE

Songs from The Big Chair

Shout

The Working Hour

Everybody Wants to Rule the World

Mothers Talk

I Believe

Broken

Head Over Heels

Listen

B-Sides

The Big Chair

Empire Building

The Marauders

Broken Revisited

The Conflict

The Working Hour (Piano Version)

Pharaohs

When in Love with A Blind Man

Sea Song

DISC TWO

"Edited Songs": 7" Versions

The Way You Are (7" version)

Mothers Talk (Short Version)

Shout (Edit)

Everybody Wants to Rule the World (Single version)

Head Over Heels (Dave Bascombe 7" version)

I Believe (A Soulful Re- Recording)

Everybody Wants To Run The World

International 7" Versions

The Way You Are (Edit)

Mothers Talk (US Remix)

Shout (US Single Version)

Everybody Wants to Run the World (Running Version)

Head Over Heels (Hughes 7" Edit aka Radio Mix)

Mothers Talk (Video version)

Listen (Clean intro)

Interview with Curt and Roland

DISC THREE

Remixed Songs": 12" Versions, Dubs and more

The Way You Are (Extended version)

Mothers Talk (Extended version)

Shout (Extended remix)

Everybody Wants to Rule the World (Extended version)

Broken / Head Over Heels / Broken (Preacher Mix)

Mothers Talk (Beat Of The Drum Mix)

Shout (US remix)

Everybody Wants to Rule the World (Urban mix)

Mothers Talk (US remix alternate)

Shout (Dub)

Everybody Wants to Rule the World (Instrumental)

Shout (Acapella)

DISC FOUR

"Unreleased Songs": Promos, Demos & Live tracks

At The BBC

Head Over Heels (Radio 1 Richard Skinner Session)

The Working Hour (Radio 1 Richard Skinner Session)

Broken (Radio 1 Richard Skinner Session)

Live at Massey Hall

Mothers Talk

Broken/Head Over Heels

Memories Fade

The Working Hour

Everybody Wants to Rule the World

Shout

Early Mixes

Mothers Talk (Early mix)

The Way You Are (Early mix)

Broken (Early mix)

Shout (Early mix)

Everybody Wants to Rule the World (alt 7" with brass)

DISC 5 DVD AUDIO

Steven Wilson 5.1 Mix

Shout

The Working Hour

Everybody Wants to Rule the World

Mothers Talk

I Believe

Broken

Head Over Heels

Listen

Steven Wilson Stereo Mix

Shout

The Working Hour

Everybody Wants to Rule the World

Mothers Talk

I Believe

Broken

Head Over Heels

Listen

DISC 6 – DVD VIDEO

Scenes From The Big Chair (985 documentary) (1hr 14 mins)

Interview with producer Chris Hughes (2005) (35 mins)

Music Videos

The Way You Are (Music video)

Mothers Talk (Music video)

Mothers Talk (alternative UK video)

Shout (Music video)

Everybody Wants to Rule The World (Music video)

Head Over Heels (Music video)

I Believe (Music video)

Mothers Talk (US version)

Everybody Wants to Run the World (Music video)

Tears for Fears at the BBC

The Way You Are (Top Of The Pops)

Mothers Talk (Top Of The Pops)

Mothers Talk (Top Of The Pops)

Shout (Top Of The Pops)

Everybody Wants to Rule the World (Wogan)

Everybody Wants to Rule the World (Top Of The Pops)

Everybody Wants to Rule the World (Top Of The Pops)

The Working Hour (Wogan)

ABOUT TEARS FOR FEARS

Tears For Fears - Roland Orzabal (vocals, guitar, keyboards) and Curt Smith (vocals, bass, keyboards) formed in Bath, England 1981. Beyond selling 30 million albums worldwide, performing to countless sold out audiences, and winning various awards, the duo's DNA remains embedded within three generations of artists on both subtle and overt levels.

Quietly casting a shadow over rock, hip-hop, electronic dance music, indie, and beyond, Kanye West interpolated "Memories Fade" on "The Coldest Winter" from the seminal 808s & Heartbreak, The Weekend infused "Pale Shelter" into Starboy's "Secrets," David Guetta sampled "Change" for "Always," and Drake utilized "Ideas as Opiates" as the foundation for "Lust For Life," while Ally Brooke Hernandez, Adam Lambert, and Gary Jules recorded popular covers of "Mad World" and Disturbed took on "Shout," to name a few. Lorde cut a haunting cover of "Everybody Wants To Rule The World" for the Soundtrack of the blockbuster The Hunger Games – Catching Fire, which Tears For Fears gleefully would use as intro music live and thus bring everything full circle. Meanwhile, classic songs figure prominently everywhere from The Wire and Donnie Darko to Straight Outta Compton and Mr. Robot. Long before, they became a cultural cornerstone Tears For Fears simply consisted of two school friends growing up in Bath, Somerset UK.

Representing an inimitable intersection of pop palatability, clever and cognizant lyricism, guitar bombast, and new wave innovation, their 1983 debut The Hurting yielded anthems such as "Mad World," "Change," and "Pale Shelter," reaching RIAA Gold status in the United States. 1985's Songs from the Big Chair became a watershed moment for the group and music at large. Boasting the signature BRIT Award-winning "Everybody Wants to Rule the World," "Shout," "Head over Heels," "Mothers Talk" and "I Believe (A Soulful Re-Recording)," it went quintuple-platinum and captured #1 on the Billboard Top 200. Slant dubbed it one of "The Best Albums of the 1980s," it featured in the book 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die, and Consequence of Sound awarded it a rare A+ rating in a 20-year retrospective.

1989's Seeds of Love proved to be Roland and Curt's last collaboration together until Everybody Loves A Happy Ending in 2004, which rekindled the creative fire between them.

The band engaged in a three-year touring whirlwind across North America, Japan, South Korea, Manila, and South America beginning in 2010. 2013 saw them return with their first recorded music in a decade: a cover of Arcade Fire's "Ready to Start." The band returned once more in 2017 with "I Love You But I'm Lost" a track written and recorded with the multi platinum British act Bastille taken from the "Rule The World" best of collection which once more catapulted the band back to the upper echelon of the UK album charts.

With more new material and further reissues on the horizon Roland and Curt remain as loud as ever, while yet another generation gets ready to "Shout" with them all over again.

