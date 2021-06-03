Teasdale Latin Foods Welcomes Tim O'Connor as Chief Executive Officer

CARROLLTON, Texas, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teasdale Latin Foods ("Teasdale"), a leading provider of Hispanic foods and majority owned by private equity firm Snow Phipps Group, today announced that Tim O'Connor has joined Teasdale as Chief Executive Officer. Tim brings a wealth of food industry leadership in addition to deep financial and operational expertise.

Most recently Tim served as CEO of Richelieu Foods, Inc., a leading manufacturer of retail private label frozen and deli pizza in the US, from 2013 to 2019. He previously served as their CFO from 2011 to 2013. Other notable roles include:

Executive Vice President and CFO at LoJack Corporation, a global leader in finding and recovering a wide range of mobile assets and people including cars, construction equipment and cargo;

Senior Vice President of Finance Operations at American Tower Corporation, a $1.5 billion leading wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure company; and

leading wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure company; and Various executive roles at The Procter & Gamble Company and Gillette Company.

"Tim is the ideal leader for Teasdale," said Don Sturdivant, Teasdale's Chairman of the Board and Snow Phipps Group Operating Partner. "His extensive food and operational background and strategic execution skills will help Teasdale strengthen operations and capitalize on key growth opportunities. We believe his strong leadership experience will help Teasdale execute its continued growth plan."

"I am extremely excited to be joining the Teasdale platform," said Tim. "I am impressed with how comprehensively Teasdale serves its customers by providing solutions for the growing Hispanic eating occasion and supporting its best-in-class customer base. I look forward to accomplishing even more with the Teasdale team."

Teasdale also announced that Chris Sliva joined the Board of Directors. Chris has more than 30 years of food experience, including serving in executive roles at Advance Pierre, TreeHouse, Dean Foods and other consumer companies. Chris' experience in food will be an asset for Tim and the management team as Teasdale focuses on the operational and commercial initiatives underway.

"Throughout his career, Tim has demonstrated his ability to manage complex organizations and unlock potential for value, and we are thrilled to have him join Teasdale," said Chris. "He has been responsible for the development and successful execution of short- and long-term strategies, including business transformations, manufacturing expansions, sale processes and other strategic initiatives. He has also effectively managed responsibilities in financial operations and operational assignments in distribution and logistics, procurement, information technology, compliance, and human resources."

"We are extremely enthusiastic over both Tim and Chris joining Teasdale," said Gerald Sheehan, Partner at Snow Phipps Group. "We look forward to leveraging their deep food expertise and knowledge to lead Teasdale into its next phase of transformational growth."

About Teasdale Latin Foods

Teasdale Latin Foods is a leading provider of branded and private label Latin foods for over 70 years. The product line includes; beans, hominy, tacos, tortillas, salsas, hot sauces, seasonings and peppers sold to retail, foodservice, wholesale, industrial and international channels. Retail brands include Teasdale®, Casa Fiesta®, Mexene®, Jardines® and Teasdale Simply Especial™. Teasdale services all channels of distribution nationally and operates facilities in Atwater (CA), Hoopeston (IL), Greeley (CO), Louisville (KY), Buda (TX), Carrollton (TX), with a corporate office headquarters at its Carrollton facility. For more information, visit www.TeasdaleLatinFoods.com.

About Snow Phipps Group, LLC

Snow Phipps is a private equity firm focused on lower middle-market control investments with $2.4 billion of total capital commitments raised since its founding in 2005. The firm pursues a strategy of active strategic and operational management by partnering with dedicated senior executives and strong management teams. Snow Phipps targets companies where there are multiple organic and inorganic opportunities to pursue transformational growth within attractive sub-sectors across Specialty Manufacturing and Business Services. For more information, please visit www.snowphipps.com .

