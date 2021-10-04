Teatis RD on Demand Debuts to Offer Affordable, On-Demand Dietitian Resource for Diabetic Consumers

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teatis, makers of sugar-blocking teas for people with diabetes, announces the launch of Teatis RD on Demand. The new resource, which provides diabetics with accessible, affordable health consultations, is designed to help diabetics better manage and understand their disease under the guidance of registered dietitians.

Teatis RD on Demand allows consumers to match with a qualified, registered dietitian and book virtual appointments to receive personalized care for only $29 per appointment. Diabetics can use Teatis RD on Demand to complement their current health care and more easily access professional guidance to manage their condition. The platform allows consumers and their dietitians to discuss meal plans, strategies to effectively manage blood sugar levels, carbohydrate counting, and other tactics for living with diabetes. These simple yet crucial topics are key to successfully managing diabetes. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), diet is one of the most effective factors to treat diabetes and avoid or delay the progression of the disease.

"Successful diabetes management often hinges on a relatively sophisticated execution of proper diet and nutrition. But many consumers living with diabetes aren't inherently versed in these skills. Teatis RD on Demand gives diabetics an accessible and approachable resource to continue the education aspect of diabetes management that is so crucial to their health," said Hiroshi Takatoh, Founder and CEO of Teatis. "By relying on our growing network of licensed, professional registered dietitians, consumers can get the extra help they need to stay healthy, without paying huge bills or and the convenience of being virtual."

Consumers can sign up to be linked with a registered dietitian on the Teatis website. The nutritional consulting offered by Teatis RD on Demand is not affiliated with or centered around Teatis' line of diabetes-friendly powders and mixes. Teatis is also actively recruiting qualified, licensed registered dieticians to join the Teatis RD on Demand team.

"Providing evidence-based diabetes education and nutrition counseling that is individualized and easily accessible to the community is what drew me to become part of the Teatis RD team," said Danielle McAdoo, RD, LD, CDCES. "I look forward to helping Teatis RD customers feel empowered about managing their diabetes and creating a safe space for them to discuss their condition, their relationship with food, and the ways in which I can support their efforts."

For more information, visit teatismeal.com.

About Teatis

Teatis is a low-sugar brand of superfood powders and mixes that contain 100% real food sugar blockers. Crafted by a team of doctors and nutrition specialists, Teatis' line of products is extensively tested for diabetic-friendly diets and overall disease management. Teatis was founded by serial entrepreneur Hiroshi Takatoh, who after losing his ex-wife to cancer, sought a way to improve access and nutrition for consumers who lack time and cooking skills to effectively manage their health. Teatis' unique powders are flavorful and invigorating, and can be made into teas and lattes, or added to smoothies. For more information and to purchase Teatis online, visit at teatismeal.com.

