Teatro Martini, a new 'Burlesque' show in Orlando

Show director, Vladimir Smirnov, is currently working with comedians on getting more jokes and acts on the script in order to make the show "extremely funny" for the guests.

Teatro Martini first opened in the city of Los Angeles in 2015 and, in November of 2019, the company decided to open the show in Orlando as well.

Featuring a myriad of stage acts such as stand-up comedy, quick-change, hula-hoops, juggling, magic, among others, Teatro Martini is sure to entertain. The show opens with an introduction from three comedians and later, the audience is left in the hands of their host for the night, Madame Talia.

Smirnov mentioned how the story line is set on Gertie, the girl comedian, and her journey to become a 'Jewel.' In Teatro Martini, Jewels are tall, elegant and professional dancers named Amber, Amethyst, Diamond, Jade, Ruby, and Sapphire.

"Gertie is the funny lady of the show," Smirnov said. "She wants to be beautiful, elegant, and an extremely professional dancer. The show is her journey to be a Jewel."

Will Gertie become a Jewel? Come to Teatro Martini and accompany Gertie, Madame Talia, and our Jewels on a night that will definitely be one to remember… Specially for Gertie, as she embarks on a journey that will possibly allow her the opportunity she has been dreaming of her whole life.

For more information or to make reservations for the show, please call our reservations office at 407-206-5100 or 407-206-5102.

Contact:

Andrea Mujica

407-206-5102 ext. 233

andream@pirateshow.com

SOURCE Pirates Dinner Adventure

