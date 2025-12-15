Teays River Investments Names Micah Vincent President and CEO

Seasoned Finance and Strategy Leader to Drive Long-Term Growth in Agricultural Investments

CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teays River Investments, a leading long-term permanent capital holding company focused on agricultural investments, today announced the unanimous approval by its Board of Directors of Micah Vincent as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Vincent, who joined Teays in July 2024 as Chief Financial Officer, has served as acting CEO since May 2025 while continuing to fulfill his CFO responsibilities.

Micah Vincent

As President and CEO, Vincent will focus on developing holding company strategy, supporting operating companies, and overseeing capital allocation. Vincent aims to enhance performance across Teays' investments in organic dairy, produce, and seed, driving sustainable growth and value creation for stakeholders.

Vincent brings extensive experience in finance, strategy, and public policy to this role. Prior to Teays, he held executive positions at The Heritage Group, where he focused on strategy and finance from 2019 to 2024. Vincent served as a Board Member at Cirba Solutions from 2021 to 2023 and founded Avenew, Inc. in 2022, where he also served as a Board Member. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Management from Purdue University and a Juris Doctorate from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.

"Micah has demonstrated exceptional leadership, commitment, and results during his tenure at Teays. After a comprehensive market search, the Board identified Micah as the ideal candidate to lead Teays into the future," said Jim Dwyer, Chairman of Teays River Investments.

In the public sector, Vincent was Director of the Indiana Office of Management and Budget from 2015 to 2019, acting as Chief Financial Officer for the State of Indiana. His earlier roles included tenures in finance and public policy positions in state government. In recognition of his service, Vincent has twice received the Sagamore of the Wabash, Indiana's highest civilian honor. He has served on numerous civic and innovation boards, including the Indiana Public Retirement System, and currently serves as a director of Grimmway Produce Group and Remington Seeds, and chairs the Ports of Indiana.

"I am honored to step into the role of President and CEO at Teays River Investments," said Vincent. "Building on our momentum in vertically integrated agricultural businesses, I look forward to partnering with our talented team to drive sustainable growth, enhance value chains, and deliver long-term value for our stakeholders."

About Teays River Investments

Founded in 2008, Teays River Investments, LLC is a Carmel, Indiana-based long-term permanent capital holding company that invests in vertically integrated agricultural production businesses. It cultivates partnerships to grow value through alignment of stakeholders, reducing waste and enhancing resource stewardship. Learn more at teaysinvestments.com.

