TEC Announces Alliance with Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative

News provided by

Texas Electric Cooperatives

24 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

Alliance with Bowie-Cass Includes Total Supply Chain Management Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Electric Cooperatives (TEC) leadership has announced a new sole source alliance with Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative (BCEC). BCEC serves members in Bowie, Cass, Titus, Morris, Red River, and Franklin Counties and is headquartered in Douglassville, Texas. Wiith a service area that spans over 4500 square miles BCEC services 39,352 connected meters and 6,869.95 miles of line.

BCEC was formed as a cooperative in 1937 and is proud to be owned by the members they serve. "At Bowie-Cass, we strive to provide the highest level of customer service and reliability," said BCEC's General Manager Mark Boyd. "Our members are always our top priority and have been for over eighty years. An alliance with TEC helps us better manage the challenges of today's supply chain so we can continue serving the members who depend on us to keep the lights on."

"At TEC establishing alliances with co-ops around the state is a major priority because aggregated buying power is one of the best examples of cooperation among cooperatives," said Johnny Andrews, Chief Operating Officer of TEC Utility Supply & Services. "Purchasing from a single point of contact streamlines co-ops' procurement process, saving them time and money."

"We are excited to work with such a well-respected organization as Bowie-Cass," said Johnny Andrews. "TEC will manage the entire supply chain on behalf of BCEC and the rest of our alliance members. This positions the cooperatives collectively to better manage the uncertainty of the inventory challenges in today's world.

About Texas Electric Cooperatives, Inc.: Serving members since 1941, Texas Electric Cooperatives represents the interests of the electric cooperatives serving more than three million people throughout the state. TEC provides products and services that help sustain public power businesses in the 21st century. It offers a complete line of utility supplies and services through its Utility Supply & Services facility headquartered in Georgetown. For more information, visit texas-ec.org.

About Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative: Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative is an electric cooperative headquartered in Douglassville, Texas, that was formed in 1937. The cooperative currently serves 38,261 meters with 6,073 miles (9,774 km) of line. Its territory includes portions of Bowie, Cass, Franklin, Morris, Red River, and Titus counties in Northeast Texas. For more information, visit bcec.com.

SOURCE Texas Electric Cooperatives

Also from this source

TEC Announces Alliance with Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative

TEC Announces Alliance with Southwest Rural Electric Association

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.