TEC Announces Alliance with Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative

Alliance with Bowie-Cass Includes Total Supply Chain Management Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Electric Cooperatives (TEC) leadership has announced a new sole source alliance with Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative (BCEC). BCEC serves members in Bowie, Cass, Titus, Morris, Red River, and Franklin Counties and is headquartered in Douglassville, Texas. Wiith a service area that spans over 4500 square miles BCEC services 39,352 connected meters and 6,869.95 miles of line.

BCEC was formed as a cooperative in 1937 and is proud to be owned by the members they serve. "At Bowie-Cass, we strive to provide the highest level of customer service and reliability," said BCEC's General Manager Mark Boyd. "Our members are always our top priority and have been for over eighty years. An alliance with TEC helps us better manage the challenges of today's supply chain so we can continue serving the members who depend on us to keep the lights on."

"At TEC establishing alliances with co-ops around the state is a major priority because aggregated buying power is one of the best examples of cooperation among cooperatives," said Johnny Andrews, Chief Operating Officer of TEC Utility Supply & Services. "Purchasing from a single point of contact streamlines co-ops' procurement process, saving them time and money."

"We are excited to work with such a well-respected organization as Bowie-Cass," said Johnny Andrews. "TEC will manage the entire supply chain on behalf of BCEC and the rest of our alliance members. This positions the cooperatives collectively to better manage the uncertainty of the inventory challenges in today's world.

About Texas Electric Cooperatives, Inc.: Serving members since 1941, Texas Electric Cooperatives represents the interests of the electric cooperatives serving more than three million people throughout the state. TEC provides products and services that help sustain public power businesses in the 21st century. It offers a complete line of utility supplies and services through its Utility Supply & Services facility headquartered in Georgetown. For more information, visit texas-ec.org .

About Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative: Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative is an electric cooperative headquartered in Douglassville, Texas, that was formed in 1937. The cooperative currently serves 38,261 meters with 6,073 miles (9,774 km) of line. Its territory includes portions of Bowie, Cass, Franklin, Morris, Red River, and Titus counties in Northeast Texas. For more information, visit bcec.com .

SOURCE Texas Electric Cooperatives