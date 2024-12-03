TEC Announces Alliance with Rayburn Electric Cooperative

TEC and Rayburn Electric: A Partnership Powering Northeast Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Electric Cooperatives (TEC) is proud to announce a new alliance with Rayburn Electric Cooperative (Rayburn), marking a significant milestone as Rayburn becomes the first Generation & Transmission Cooperative to join forces with TEC. Rayburn is a trusted provider of dependable, cost-effective wholesale electric energy solutions to its members, which include Grayson-Collin Electric Cooperative, Fannin Electric Cooperative, Farmers Electric Cooperative, and Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative—two of which, Farmers Electric Cooperative (FEC) and Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative (TVEC), are already active TEC alliance members.

Headquartered in Rockwall, Texas, Rayburn owns Rayburn Energy Station, a state-of-the-art natural gas plant, and holds a significant ownership stake in the Freestone Energy Center, a prominent natural gas combined cycle energy producer. With over 265 miles of transmission lines, Rayburn is committed to ensuring the seamless and reliable delivery of electricity to its member cooperatives.

"This alliance with TEC strengthens our ability to provide affordable, reliable energy solutions for our members," said David A. Naylor, President and CEO of Rayburn Electric Cooperative. "TEC's support enhances our infrastructure and supply chain efficiency, helping us continue to serve the people of Texas with the same trusted service they've come to expect."

TEC's mission to support electric cooperatives statewide is bolstered by this new partnership. "Rayburn's focus on its members and dedication to reliability mirrors our own values at TEC," said Johnny Andrews, Chief Operating Officer of TEC Utility Supply & Services. "We're excited to support Rayburn in their mission and help them continue to deliver dependable energy solutions to their member cooperatives."

By leveraging the scale and expertise that TEC offers, Rayburn and its members will benefit from greater purchasing power, streamlined operations, and access to high-quality products and services at competitive prices. These improvements will help both Rayburn and TEC fulfill their shared commitment to improving the energy landscape across Texas.

About Texas Electric Cooperatives, Inc.: Serving members since 1941, Texas Electric Cooperatives represents the interests of the electric cooperatives serving more than three million people throughout the state. TEC provides products and services that help sustain public power businesses in the 21st century and offers a full line of utility supplies and services through its Utility Supply & Services facility headquartered in Georgetown. For more information, visit www.texas-ec.org/about .



About Rayburn Electric Cooperative: Rayburn Electric Cooperative, headquartered in Rockwall, Texas, is a Generation and Transmission Cooperative dedicated to providing dependable and cost-effective wholesale electric energy solutions. The cooperative proudly serves four Member-owned distribution electric cooperatives: Fannin Electric Cooperative, Farmers Electric Cooperative, Grayson-Collin Electric Cooperative, and Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative, collectively serving over 575,000 Texans. Governance is overseen by a Board of Directors comprising the General Manager and a Director from each Member cooperative, ensuring comprehensive representation and collaborative decision-making. For more information, visit rayburnelectric.com.

