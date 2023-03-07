TEC Announces Alliance with Southwest Rural Electric Association

Alliance with Southwest Rural Electric Association Extends TEC Products and Services

AUSTIN, Texas, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Electric Cooperatives (TEC) leadership has announced a new sole source alliance with Southwest Rural Electric Association (SWRE). Headquartered in Tipton, Oklahoma, SWRE services over 6,000 square miles across southwest Oklahoma and north-central Texas.

Founded in 1937, SWRE's service area includes 3,103 miles of power line and 7,610 active members. Owned by the people it serves, SWRE is committed to providing safe, reliable, and affordable electricity. "At SWRE we put our members' satisfaction first. The alliance with TEC helps us streamline the supply chain allowing SWRE to continue offering the same dependable service we have for the past 86 years," said Jeff Simpson, chief executive officer of Southwest Rural Electric Association.

"We are excited about working more closely with Southwest Rural Electric Association," said Johnny Andrews, chief operating officer of TEC Manufacturing & Distribution Services. "Their track record for quality, reliable service and delivering electric power to users across Texas and Oklahoma is well known. We are proud to support them in their mission to keep the lights on for their members."

Establishing alliances with co-ops around the state is a major priority for TEC. "Offering total supply chain services gives TEC the ability to help cooperatives plan and manage their inventory as well as the uncertainty associated with long lead times and inventory challenges in today's world," said Johnny Andrews. "That's why TEC works so hard to expand our network of alliances."

About Texas Electric Cooperatives, Inc.: Serving members since 1941, Texas Electric Cooperatives represents the interests of the electric cooperatives serving more than three million people throughout the state. TEC provides products and services that help sustain public power businesses in the 21st century, and offers a full line of utility supplies and services through its Manufacturing & Distribution Services facility headquartered in Georgetown. For more information, visit www.texas-ec.org/about.

About Southwest Rural Electric Association: Southwest Rural Electric is an electric cooperative headquartered in Tipton, Oklahoma. SWRE's service area includes 3,103 miles of power line and 7,610 active meters in 6,000 square miles across southwest Oklahoma and north central Texas. Loyal and experienced employees are the key to SWRE's growth. They work in all types of weather, day and night, seven days a week to make sure the cooperative members have electricity at the flip of a switch. For more information, visit www.swre.com.

SOURCE Texas Electric Cooperatives