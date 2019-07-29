TEC Announces Alliance With Tri-County Electric Cooperative

Representing TEC's 26th alliance, TCEC is located in an area of very high growth and serves 16 counties. TCEC is dedicated to putting member-owners first, and not only serves North Texas with electricity but also emphasizes safety, environmental management, and community engagement and training programs.

"TCEC's mission is to enhance the quality of life in our diverse communities," said Darryl Schriver, GM & CEO of Tri-County Electric Cooperative. "Our alliance with TEC allows us to streamline our supply chain so we can focus on increasing value to our member owners, beyond reliable service."

Establishing alliances with co-ops statewide has become a major priority for TEC. By utilizing TEC's buying power, co-ops benefit by purchasing from a single point of contact, which streamlines their procurement process and saves them time and money.

"Alliances not only benefit individual cooperatives, but they benefit Texas cooperatives as a whole," Andrews explained. "Every new partnership further strengthens the bargaining power of current partners and justifies efforts to expand our network of alliances.

About Texas Electric Cooperatives Inc.: Serving our members since 1941, Texas Electric Cooperatives represents the interests of 75 electric cooperatives with nearly three million members throughout the state. TEC serves its members by providing products and services that help sustain cooperative businesses in the 21st century and offers a full line of utility supplies and services through its Manufacturing & Distribution Services facility headquartered in Georgetown. For more information, visit: http://www.texas-ec.org/about.

Tri-County Electric Cooperative Inc.: Serving member-owners since 1939, Tri-County Cooperative provides energy to 16 counties with more than 8,900 miles of distribution line and over 114,000 meters in North Texas. Headquartered in Azle, Texas, the co-op was founded to help bring electric power to the country's farm population in response to the local community's demand for electricity. For more information, visit: https://tcectexas.com.

