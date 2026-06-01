TEC Connections Academy (TECCA) Announces New Name and Next Chapter as Massachusetts Connections Academy (MassCA)

School growth marked by new name, new facility, and expanded programming as it continues to serve students statewide

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEC Connections Academy (TECCA), a virtual public school district serving more than 3,000 K–12 students across Massachusetts, announced that it will officially change its name to Massachusetts Connections Academy (MassCA) effective July 1, 2026.

The new name reflects the school's continued growth as a statewide virtual public school district and more clearly represents the diverse communities it serves across the Commonwealth.

"While our name is evolving to better reflect our statewide reach and the community we serve, our mission remains unchanged," said Dr. Patrick Lattuca, Superintendent of TECCA. "We are proud to offer an innovative virtual public-school experience that empowers students to develop a growth mindset, strengthen critical thinking and communication skills, and apply their knowledge as they prepare for the next stage of their journey."

The transition to MassCA also coincides with the relocation to a modern, more accessible school building designed to better support its statewide virtual learners. The new facility will feature state-of-the-art teaching spaces, hands-on learning areas for students, and large meeting spaces that expand opportunities for in-person gatherings, staff collaboration, and innovative approaches to virtual instruction.

The school serves a diverse population of learners, including multilingual students, gifted learners, student-athletes and performers, and students whose medical, social-emotional, or personal circumstances benefit from a flexible virtual public-school environment.

"MassCA more accurately represents the statewide school we are today, committed to innovative approaches that deliver the best possible educational experience," Dr. Lattuca added. "We are proud to serve students from every corner of Massachusetts and to foster meaningful opportunities for connection, collaboration, and success, both virtually and in person."

Massachusetts Connections Academy will continue to provide a rigorous K–12 academic program aligned with the Massachusetts Curriculum Frameworks, combining live virtual instruction and self-paced learning with support from certified Massachusetts teachers and engaged families.

Additional information about the transition will continue to be shared in the coming months.

About Massachusetts Connections Academy

TEC Connections Academy (TECCA), soon to be Massachusetts Connections Academy (MassCA), is a virtual public school serving K–12 students across Massachusetts. The school provides a flexible, high-quality, tuition-free education through a combination of live and self-paced instruction, personalized learning and strong family engagement.

SOURCE MassCA