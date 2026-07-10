Tec-Do Integrates with OpenAI to Support Advertising in ChatGPT

BOSTON, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tec-Do was announced as a technology partner supporting advertising in ChatGPT, helping advertisers unlock new performance-driven, data-powered growth opportunities through ChatGPT Ads.

This milestone not only reflects recognition of Tec-Do's leadership in the global AI marketing technology by one of the world's leading AI companies, but also marks a significant step toward the large-scale commercialization of generative AI. As next-generation AI interfaces reshape user interactions, brand engagement, and conversion pathways, Agentic Commerce is emerging as the next evolution of digital commerce, following the rise of marketplace, content-driven commerce and social commerce. With result-oriented growth at the core of its capabilities, Tec-Do is well positioned to support brands looking to establish a presence in emerging AI-powered commercial environments, redefine their growth strategies, and unlock global business potential.

"Our collaboration with OpenAI marks an important milestone for Tec-Do as Agentic Commerce begins to reshape the future of digital commerce," said Li Shuhao, Founder and CEO of Tec-Do. "We have long believed in the transformative potential of conversational AI across global business applications. By combining our proprietary AI infrastructure with deep industry expertise, we are committed to helping brands achieve measurable, continuously optimized, and sustainable growth in AI-native business environments."

Tec-Do's designation as a technology partner supporting advertising in ChatGPT reflects its strength in AI-powered cross-border marketing, and we're excited to help advertisers access ChatGPT Ads through our platform.

Advertisers can access ChatGPT Ads through Navos, Tec-Do's advanced multi-agent marketing system built on its proprietary multimodal model, Tec-Chi. Developed specifically for marketing applications, Tec-Chi has been recognized as one of the industry's most advanced domain-specific AI models. In the SuperCLUE-Mkt advertising benchmark, its reasoning and question-answering capabilities ranked first globally, while its market intelligence and copy-generation capabilities demonstrated state-of-the-art performance.

Today Navos supports the full cross-border marketing lifecycle, from market analysis and creative generation to media strategy, attribution, and conversion optimization. Its autonomous execution and continuous optimization capabilities create a performance flywheel that helps brands improve efficiency, scale results, and reduce marketing cycles from months to hours. By enabling advertisers with the ability to leverage ChatGPT Ads through Navos, Tec-Do helps brands take advantage of this emerging channel while applying its strengths in AI-powered strategy, execution, and optimization to drive the strongest possible campaign outcomes.

As Tec-Do expands access to ChatGPT Ads through Navos, early results are already demonstrating high potential from this channel. Since June, Tec-Do has worked closely with the OpenAI team to launch its first batch of invitation-only pilot campaigns, with performance significantly exceeding expectations. In one customer case, ChatGPT Ads was able to deliver a significant reduction in their customer acquisition costs, resulting in a 2.5x increase in ROI.

Looking ahead, Tec-Do will continue to advance its proprietary foundation models and intelligent agent technologies to support the growth of AI-native commerce ecosystems. The company aims to help shape the future of Agentic Commerce, enabling more brands to achieve sustainable growth across markets and platforms while helping high-quality products reach consumers worldwide.

About Tec-Do

Founded in 2017, Tec-Do is a leading AI martech company delivering result-centric marketing solutions for global business growth. Powered by Tec-Chi multi-modal large language models (MLLMs) and marketing multi-agent Navos, the company delivers end-to-end marketing solutions through a suite of AI-native, performance-driven products. These products restructure and autonomize mission-critical marketing processes — including market intelligence, content generation, campaign delivery, and performance optimization—across global media channels. In 2025, Tec-Do served over 100,000 advertisers, representing a diversified customer base that spans e-commerce, gaming, entertainment, and local commerce.

Company: TECDO TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED

Contact Person: Monica Guan

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.tec-do.com/en/

SOURCE Tec-Do