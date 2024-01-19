Tec Inc. Engineering & Design Announces Leadership Transition in Columbus Office with a Continued Commitment to Values

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tec Inc. Engineering & Design, a leading firm in the engineering and design industry, is pleased to announce key leadership changes in its Columbus office, effective January 1st, 2024. These changes are part of a strategic move to reinforce Tec Inc.'s commitment to its core values of community, integrity, prioritizing the client experience, and fostering professional growth from within.

Mr. Jon Alexander, PE, CGD, a seasoned leader known for his commitment to our core values, will assume the role of Managing Director. With a strong belief in cultivating talent from within the organization, Mr. Alexander's leadership will focus on nurturing the professional development of the staff.

"At Tec Inc., our people are our greatest asset. Jon Alexander's appointment as Managing Director underscores our dedication to fostering professional growth from within and ensuring that our team members have opportunities to thrive," said Adam Kilbourne, FSMPS, CPSM, President of Tec Inc. Engineering & Design.

Mr. Russ Edwards, PE, LEED AP BD+C, transitioning to a Technical Resource focusing on Quality Assurance and Quality Control, embodies Tec Inc.'s unwavering commitment to integrity. His role will be pivotal in upholding the highest standards of quality in engineering and design solutions, reflecting the company's dedication to integrity in all aspects of its operations.

"Tec Inc. has built its reputation on a foundation of engineering excellence, and Russ Edwards will play a crucial role in ensuring that our commitment to quality remains steadfast," added Terry Kilbourne, Chairman Emeritus.

In keeping with the "Commitment to Quality" philosophy at Tec Inc., Mr. Todd Miller, PE, LEED AP BD+C, will continue to serve as the Director of Mechanical Engineering in the Columbus office. The company recognizes the importance of investing in its people and fostering an environment that encourages professional growth and collaboration.

"We prioritize our people because they are at the heart of our success. Todd Miller's continued leadership in Mechanical Engineering is a testament to our commitment to our talented and dedicated team," stated Adam Kilbourne.

These leadership changes not only reinforce Tec Inc.'s commitment to delivering cutting-edge engineering solutions but also highlight the company's dedication to its core values of community engagement, integrity, putting people first, and the ongoing professional development of its staff.

About Tec Inc. Engineering & Design:

Tec Inc. Engineering & Design is a building systems engineering firm that provides innovative and sustainable solutions. With a history of excellence spanning 40 years, the company is known for its commitment to quality, client satisfaction, and a values-driven approach to engineering and design.

SOURCE Tec Inc. Engineering & Design