Tec Labs Inc., makers of Tecnu, Launch new product

ALBANY, Ore., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tec Laboratories Inc., the makers of Tecnu, are excited to announce the launch of their newest product, Tecnu Detox Wipes. Years in the making, Detox Wipes are multi-purpose wipes that remove poison ivy and oak oil, pitch, tar, and other oily substances from skin, equipment, tools, pets, and more. Steve Smith, CEO of Tec Labs, said this, "Consumers have been asking for a wipe for many years; we heard those requests, but we wanted to make sure we met the highest standard of quality before releasing them into the market. We know outdoor actives are going to love it."