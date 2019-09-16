Tecella Releases the PocketPatch, a 16-Channel USB-Powered Patch Clamp Amplifier

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecella proudly announces the release of the PocketPatch, its newest multi-channel patch clamp amplifier optimized for recording from ion channels embedded in planar lipid bilayers. The PocketPatch is a USB powered, small footprint device with an integrated digitizer and 16 built-in head stages, at an affordable price.

Tecella PocketPatch 16-channel USB-powered Patch Clamp Amplifier

The PocketPatch follows in the footsteps of Tecella's other multi-channel patch clamps, and is designed to the same exacting standards and low-noise performance as its predecessors. The compact size and the ability to control and power the PocketPatch with a single USB cable reduces clutter and simplifies the lab setup.

"Originally built to accommodate a custom biosensor array for toxin detection or for electrical label-free parallel DNA sequencing, the PocketPatch can be readily coupled to any custom bilayer array chip through a standard PCI Express connector interface," states Dr. Al Water, Director of Scientific Applications.

Tecella provides PCI Express adapter boards for connecting SMB or UMCC cables. In addition, Tecella offers services to design other custom adapter boards.

Features of the PocketPatch:

Controlled and powered by USB

Dimensions 14.6 cm x 7.6 cm x 2.2 cm

16 channels (8 channel option available)

Fixed Bessel filter

Independent JP offset control per channel

Integrated Digitizer

Integrated Headstage with 2 gain values

PCI Express connector (insert chip boards directly or cable adapter boards)

SMB or UMCC cable adapter boards available

Digital Trigger Outs x 4

PocketPatch comes with the TecellaLab software for control and data acquisition. Data files can be exported to a variety of popular analysis programs.

About Tecella:

Tecella was founded in 2007 with a goal of providing high-throughput, low-noise, low-power amplifier systems for electrophysiology and electrochemistry applications. Today, Tecella's

product offerings range from pocket-sized patch clamp amplifiers to 384-channel patch clamp or MEA amplifier systems.

Tecella's amplifiers have been designed into systems from Nanion Technologies, Fluxion Biosciences, and Alpha MED Scientific. Tecella also has a long-standing relationship with multiple leading academic labs. Headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California, Tecella has official and multiple distributors throughout the globe.

Media Contact:

Al Walter, Ph.D.

Phone: 714-641-1709

Email: al.walter@tecella.com

