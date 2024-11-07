TECfusions Achieves ISO 27001 Certification One Year into Operations

Rapid certification underscores commitment to information security and client trust, positioning TECfusions as an industry leader after only one year of operations.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TECfusions, a pioneering force in high-density data center operations, today announced its achievement of ISO 27001 certification, marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to information security management. This certification, obtained within the first year of deployed data center capacity, validates TECfusions' robust processes and elevates its standing in the data center industry.

TECfusions receives ISO 27001 certificate

Currently, the scope of this certification applies to TECfusions' data center in Clarksville, Virginia. However, the company can add additional locations and systems to the scope in the future to extend this certification to their growing portfolio, by adding each new location and system to the scope of their next internal and surveillance audits. This comprehensive framework ensures the highest standards of data protection, risk management, and business continuity across TECfusions' operations.

"Achieving ISO 27001 certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to security and compliance," stated Michelle Menghini, Director of Human Resources and Compliance at TECfusions. "It not only validates our organization but also demonstrates our dedication to providing our clients with the most secure and reliable data center solutions available."

The certification process involved a thorough review of TECfusions' information security practices, including all controls, processes, and conformities. This rigorous assessment ensures that TECfusions meets international standards for protecting sensitive information, a critical factor in today's data-driven world.

Dale Raymond, Founder & CEO of ACTIVECYBER, whose team of cybersecurity experts led TECfusions through the certification process, commented, "We are proud to have worked with TECfusions in achieving ISO 27001 certification so early in their operations. Their swift commitment to implementing our ACTIVE Framework™ positioned them to develop a robust security program quickly. By following this proprietary framework, TECfusions not only demonstrated compliance but also set the foundation for continuous improvement in their information security practices. It's a testament to their dedication to excellence and forward-thinking approach to data security."

This certification underscores TECfusions' position as a stable, forward-thinking player in the data center industry. By investing significant time and resources into achieving ISO 27001 certification, TECfusions demonstrates its long-term commitment to the market and its clients.

The ISO 27001 certification reinforces TECfusions' status as a reliable provider of secure data center solutions. It ensures that clients can trust TECfusions with their most sensitive data, knowing that the company adheres to the highest international standards for information security management.

About TECfusions

TECfusions is a global data center operator dedicated to innovative, sustainable technology and energy-efficient solutions. With over thirty sites worldwide, we specialize in designing, building, and managing next-generation data centers for AI and HPC. Our adaptive reuse of industrial facilities enables rapid deployment and market readiness, delivering capacity within six months of signature. This approach substantially reduces carbon and environmental impacts, aligning with our core values of innovation, design thinking, and impactful sustainability. (www.tecfusions.net)

