TECfusions Secures Landmark 1 GW Capacity Commitment from TensorWave for AI-Ready Infrastructure

Strategic agreement accelerates AI infrastructure deployment with energy-efficient, rapid-deployment model.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TECfusions, a pioneer in high-density data center operations, today announced a 1-gigawatt (GW) AI infrastructure commitment with TensorWave, marking one of the largest capacity agreements in the AI compute sector. This partnership is set to deliver AI-optimized data center resources across TECfusions' global facilities, reinforcing TECfusions' role as a key provider of next-generation AI infrastructure.

TECfusions Secures Landmark 1GW Capacity from TensorWave

The agreement grants TensorWave 1GW of capacity, which will be strategically distributed across TECfusions' portfolio of state-of-the-art data centers. This partnership leverages TECfusions' expertise in rapid deployment through adaptive reuse, allowing for the rollout of substantial computing power in months rather than years.

"This collaboration with TensorWave marks a watershed moment in the AI infrastructure landscape," said Shawn Novak, Chief Revenue Officer of TECfusions. "TECfusions' Clarksville data center, already home to one of the world's largest GPU clusters, is a testament to TECfusions' industry-leading infrastructure for the most demanding AI applications and showcases our capability to handle TensorWave's extensive capacity requirements."

The agreement also showcases TECfusions' commitment to energy independence and cost-efficiency. On-site power generation capabilities at TECfusions facilities ensure not only reliability for AI-intensive applications but also enhance regional energy stability and support sustainable growth. This strategy not only ensures reliable power for AI workloads but also has the potential to lower energy costs and stimulate economic growth in surrounding communities.

"TECfusions' ability to provide vast amounts of power through on-site power generation capabilities ensures unparalleled energy independence and scalability for TensorWave's AI infrastructure initiatives," stated Darrick Horton, CEO of TensorWave. "As a company that specializes in providing AMD Instinct™ Series GPUs (MI300X and MI325x), TECfusions' rapid deployment model is a game-changer for us. Their ability to bring massive AI-ready capacity online in months rather than years significantly accelerates our time to market to support our customers. This partnership is crucial for maintaining our competitive edge in the fast-paced AI sector."

TECfusions will initiate phased capacity deployment, with a significant portion of the 1 GW available by early 2025. This phased approach aligns with TensorWave's anticipated demand, driven by the rising computational requirements of AI applications in sectors such as healthcare, finance, and logistics.

About TECfusions

TECfusions is a global data center operator dedicated to innovative, sustainable technology and energy-efficient solutions. With over thirty sites worldwide, we specialize in designing, building, and managing next-generation data centers for AI and HPC. Our adaptive reuse of industrial facilities enables rapid deployment and market readiness, delivering capacity within six months of signature. This approach substantially reduces carbon and environmental impacts, aligning with our core values of innovation, design thinking, and impactful sustainability. ( www.tecfusions.net )

About TensorWave

TensorWave is a cutting-edge cloud platform designed specifically for AI workloads. Offering AMD MI300X accelerators and a best-in-class inference engine, TensorWave is a top-choice for training, fine-tuning, and inference. Visit www.tensorwave.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Melissa Farney

Marketing Director, TECfusions

[email protected]

407-417-6181

