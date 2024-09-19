TECfusions Unveils AI-Ready Data Center in Record Time

Clarksville facility's C-Hall completed in just three months, showcasing unprecedented speed-to-market and adaptive reuse capabilities.

CLARKSVILLE, Va., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TECfusions, owner and operator of high-density data centers, today announced the completion of the third hall at its Clarksville facility. This milestone demonstrates TECfusions' commitment to rapid deployment and innovative adaptive reuse strategies, setting a new standard for speed and efficiency in the data center industry.

The Clarksville data center project has progressed at an extraordinary pace since its inception. TECfusions acquired the site with 500kW of customer power load already live, then began their own construction in October, 2023, standing up 6 MW by the end of December. Through phased deployment, capacity grew to an impressive 24 MW by June 2024, with C-Hall contributing 10.5 MW to this total.

"The completion of C-Hall in just three months is a testament to our innovative approach and dedication to meeting the urgent demands of AI and high-performance computing," stated Simon Tusha, Founder and CTO of TECfusions. "By leveraging adaptive reuse and deploying over 200 skilled workers around the clock, we've transformed a dormant industrial facility into a cutting-edge data center at unprecedented speed."

The Clarksville facility showcases TECfusions' ability to rapidly deliver AI-ready infrastructure. Plans for on-site microgrid power generation, alongside utility power, will bring the full site capacity to 220 MW; this data center is poised to meet the growing demands of AI workloads. The company's proactive approach, including advance equipment purchases and effective manpower deployment, has been crucial in achieving these ambitious timelines.

"TECfusions' investment in Clarksville will be a catalyst for economic growth in our region," said James D. Jennings, Chairman, Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors. "Their adaptive reuse strategy not only brings new life to existing infrastructure but also demonstrates a commitment to sustainable development that aligns with our community's values."

"TECfusions' expansion in our region marks a significant milestone in our community's growth," said Jeff Jones, Town Manager for the Town of Clarksville. "Their investment not only brings cutting-edge technology and job opportunities but also enhances our local economy. We look forward to having TECfusions as a long-term business partner in Clarksville. Their innovative technologies and experience will bring long term economic prosperity and sustainable growth in Virginia's only Lakeside Town."

"By transforming an abandoned industrial site into a state-of-the-art data center, TECfusions is not only meeting the urgent demand for digital infrastructure but also setting a benchmark for sustainable development in our industry," added Steve Hershey, Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs at TECfusions. "This project exemplifies how adaptive reuse can drive innovation while minimizing environmental impact, paving the way for a greener future."

Looking ahead, TECfusions plans to start construction on Clarksville's D-Hall in September, 2024, which will add another 13.5 MW to the facility by the end of the year. This expansion will further solidify Clarksville's position as a hub for technological innovation and sustainable data center operations.

TECfusions is a global data center operator dedicated to innovative, sustainable technology and energy-efficient solutions. With over thirty sites worldwide, we specialize in designing, building, and managing next-generation data centers for AI and HPC. Our adaptive reuse of industrial facilities enables rapid deployment and market readiness, delivering capacity within six months of signature. This approach substantially reduces carbon and environmental impacts, aligning with our core values of innovation, design thinking, and impactful sustainability. (www.tecfusions.net)

