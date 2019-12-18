Tech & Lifestyle Accessory Brand Fifth & Ninth Announces DIY Custom Case Program

NARRAGANSETT, R.I., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth & Ninth ( www.fifthandninth.com ) is excited to announce added functionality to its website which allows visitors to create custom phone cases . Users have the ability to add monograms, names, words and favorite expressions to a protective case of their choice. Fifth & Ninth feels someone's phone is an extension of who they are and having the ability to create a custom case is an important part of making it their own.

Fifth & Ninth DIY Custom iPhone Case - Kim Fifth & Ninth DIY Custom iPhone Case - Kendall

Looking for the perfect personalized gift for yourself or a loved one? Whether it's a holiday, birthday, or anniversary — a custom phone case with your loved one's name on it is the ultimate thoughtful gift for any occasion!

Users start by choosing a case from or our award winning Nudes Collection -- Bare, Naked or Taupeless. Available immediately, custom cases are available for iPhone 6/7/8 Plus, XR, X/XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Equally as important, the Nudes Collection cases offer drop protection up to 6 feet without the bulkiness of other cases on the market.

Mark Mesrobian, Executive Vice President of Fifth & Ninth, feels customization is an important new dimension to Fifth & Ninth's Direct to Consumer efforts. He added, "The trend in the last few years has been for people to keep their phones longer. As device prices keep creeping upward, people are upgrading less often, but they are accessorizing more frequently."

Fifth & Ninth is now positioned to be a best-in-class destination for cute and trendy mobile and lifestyle accessories. To be best-in-class, Mesrobian feels that brands need to offer end-to-end solutions which include customization.

As an added commitment to excellence, Fifth & Ninth commits to a turnaround time of no more than two weeks, one of the fastest in the industry.

