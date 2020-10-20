Tech & Telecom Ranks 4th Out of 10 Industries in MBLM's Brand Intimacy COVID Study

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The tech & telecom industry ranks 4th out of the 10 industries featured in MBLM's Brand Intimacy COVID Study, a study of brands based on emotional connections during the pandemic. MBLM (pronounced Emblem) uses emotional science to build and manage more intimate brands. Apple ranks as the #1 most intimate brand overall in the study and the #1 tech & telecom brand, followed by Google and Samsung, respectively. Brand Intimacy is the emotional science behind the bonds we form with the brands we use and love.

Top 10 Tech & Telecom Brands in MBLM"s Brand Intimacy COVID Study

MBLM's study reveals that the remaining brands in the top 10 for the tech & telecom industry are Verizon, AT&T, Microsoft, Dell, LG, HP and Sony. Performance has improved, and the industry average is up seven percent, compared to MBLM's previous study.

Top intimate brands continue to significantly outperform the leading brands in the Fortune 500 and S&P 500 indices across revenue growth, profit growth and stock price during the second quarter of 2020, compared to the second quarter of 2019, according to the Brand Intimacy COVID Study. The percentage differences are significant and indicate the degree to which intimate brands generate millions more dollars in revenue.

"Tech & telecom brands have become more essential and significant to consumers today. They have not only been a source of information and education, they have linked many of us to our families, our jobs and our friends," stated Mario Natarelli, managing partner, MBLM. "How these brands advance and acknowledge this unprecedented time, may signal which build the strongest bonds as we move to recovery."

Additional significant tech & telecom industry findings include:

The industry has an average Brand Intimacy Quotient of 45.9, well above the cross-industry average of 38.1

Tech & telecom performs better with men than women, and with consumers over 35 years versus those under 35

Across gender, age and income there is considerable alignment around top intimate brands, including Apple and Google

Enhancement remains the dominant industry archetype

The tech & telecom industry also increased its percentage of users in some form of intimacy by 15 percent

Google is the top brand for men, replacing Apple, while Apple remains the top brand for women and millennials

MBLM also analyzed the industry in an article entitled, "Keeping Us Connected." The piece looks at how tech & telecom brands are navigating new challenges in response to COVID and their communications during this time.

To view the technology & telecommunications industry findings, please click here. Additionally, MBLM offers Custom Dashboards providing extensive data for brands included in its Brand Intimacy COVID Study. To download the main Brand Intimacy COVID Study report or explore the Rankings, click here.

