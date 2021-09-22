Tech & Telecom Ranks 4th Out of 10 Industries in MBLM's Brand Intimacy COVID Study

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The tech & telecom industry ranks 4th out of the 10 industries featured in MBLM's 2021 Brand Intimacy COVID Study, a study of brands based on emotional connections during the pandemic. MBLM (pronounced Emblem) uses emotional science to build and manage more intimate brands. Apple ranks as the #1 most intimate brand overall in the study and as the #1 tech & telecom brand, followed by Google and Samsung, respectively. Brand Intimacy is the emotional science behind the bonds we form with the brands we use and love.

Top 10 Tech & Telecom Brands in MBLM's Brand Intimacy COVID Study

MBLM's study reveals that the remaining brands in the top 10 for the tech & telecom industry are Verizon, AT&T, Microsoft, Dell, LG, HP and Sony. Performance has improved, and the industry average is up seven percent since before the pandemic. Top intimate brands have also continued to outperform leading brands in the Fortune 500 and S&P indices in profit, and stock price growth over the last year, generating an additional $16 billion in profit.

"Tech & telecom brands continue to be critical in keeping us connected to our work and loved ones in the second year of the pandemic," stated Mario Natarelli, managing partner, MBLM. "They have shifted their focus on weathering the pandemic to establishing new policies and procedures and protecting against misleading information. The brands that continue to recognize this continued period of uncertainty and address their role in helping us weather this crisis will likely be the ones with the greatest gains in building stronger emotional bonds."

Additional significant tech & telecom industry findings include:

The industry has an average Brand Intimacy Quotient of 45.7, well above the cross-industry average of 38.3

Tech & telecom performs better with men than women, and with consumers over 35 years versus those under 35

Across gender, age and income there is considerable alignment around top intimate brands, including Apple and Google

Enhancement remains the dominant industry archetype

Compared to our previous COVID study, more than 32 percent of consumers have an increased positive emotional connection with tech & telecom brands

Samsung is the top brand for men, replacing Google, while Apple remains the top brand for women and users under 45

MBLM also analyzed the industry in an article entitled, "Facilitating Communication & Interaction during the Pandemic." The piece looks at how tech & telecom brands are navigating new challenges in response to COVID and their communications during this time.

To view the technology & telecommunications industry findings, please click here. Additionally, MBLM offers Custom Dashboards providing extensive data for brands included in its Brand Intimacy COVID Study. To download the main Brand Intimacy COVID Study report or explore the Rankings, click here.

About MBLM: MBLM invented Brand Intimacy, the emotional science behind the brands we use and love. For our clients, we deliver expertise and value through our agency insights, services and software offerings.

With offices in five countries, our multidisciplinary teams invent, transform and enhance brands for businesses of every kind. We deliver marketing that creates stronger emotional connections with stakeholders. These bonds create better performance and long-term returns. To learn more about how we can help you create and sustain ultimate brand relationships, visit mblm.com.

