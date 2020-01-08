Tech 2000 Inc., an Authorized Cisco Learning Partner, Announces their new d.b.a. Lumious

ERIE, Pa., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech 2000 is a leading provider of enterprise network training. Tech 2000 Inc., now Lumious, provides their worldwide Service Provider, Enterprise and Commercial customers with enhanced training services that positively impact training initiatives.

Beyond delivering onsite or virtual instructor led training, Lumious offers the Digital Mentoring Program designed for students participating in eLearning courses but lacking the one to one instructor interaction. The DMP provides individuals or groups (cohort) the mentoring resources to help stay on track and successfully complete their courseware or certification. Lumious also provides 'beyond the classroom' subject matter expertise, utilizing our top-rated instructors to assist customers at their location with complex integration and installation support.

As the training industry has experienced a tremendous shift from conventional classroom training to eLearning, the Lumious Learning Development group has emerged to provide the Learning & Development organization with comprehensive eLearning course development, delivery and analytics. The expert resources at Lumious have the skills to analyze your business needs and create the best learning solution to meet those needs. This includes authoring custom content, converting existing in-house content, and developing just-in-time learning tools like job aids and microlearning videos.



"It is uncommon when an organization with decades of experience also displays cutting edge expertise and innovation. Lumious is one of those rare and extraordinary creatures. I am delighted to help direct Lumious into its next, successful decade," said Paul Opalack, Lumious' Director.

"As we enter a new year and our third decade of delivering technology training, the time was right to announce our new name and brand to reflect all the changes and enhancements we have made over the last few years," said Kevin Marz, President and CEO. "We provide more than just training delivery. Our new service offerings complement and leverage our training business. We extended our sales outreach by working in partnership with the L&D organization to assist with eLearning development as well as other lines of business to better understand their technical and professional training requirements. Tech 2000 was the foundation, Lumious takes us into the next generation of learning."

