Tech Agency Sevans PR Announces Sarah Mawji's Promotion to Managing Director in Celebration of Women's History Month

LAS VEGAS, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech public relations agency Sevans PR today announced the promotion of Sarah Mawji to the role of Managing Director. In this new position, she provides leadership across all agency divisions and account teams and offers strategic support for company operations.

Sarah Mawji, Managing Director at Sevans PR

Based in the Greater Vancouver area, she is able to round out North American coverage for Sevans PR's growing international client and partner portfolio. She brings extensive experience and a proven track record from a traditional wealth management and marketing background. Mawji previously worked at Harbourfront Wealth Management and Fortuna Investments and is an active leader in the Canadian Women in Public Relations organization.

"Our agency has tripled in size since 2019 and we are experiencing many signs of growth in a relatively quick period. One of the most rewarding signs is our internal leadership growth, especially Sarah Mawji's promotion. She brings a combination of expertise and grace not always found in high-stress positions and consistently outperforms KPIs. Celebrating success is key to our culture and doing so during a month that recognizes the accomplishments of women around the world seems fitting," said Sarah Evans, Sevans PR founder and CEO.

Sevans PR is part of the Sevans Strategy family and was launched in 2019, just three months prior to a global pandemic. The emergence of a full-service strategic media relations agency has led to tremendous growth and now offers three divisions: technology and startups (fully funded), B.W.M.C. division (blockchain, web3, metaverse and crypto), and high-level strategic and crisis communications. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the team is remote, decentralized and international, with team members in New Zealand, Canada, Kyiv, London and across the United States.

"Sevans PR is committed to partnering with emerging leaders across the global technology space and has demonstrated an unparalleled ability to immerse itself across all facets, including crypto, blockchain and Web3 while putting female leaders at the forefront," said Mawji. "I look forward to working with a decentralized, higher-caliber team that has successfully adopted a next-gen future of work model and is trailblazing innovation in PR."

For additional information, please visit www.sevanspr.com .

