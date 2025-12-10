TECH ALPHARETTA WELCOMES FOUR NEW MEMBERS TO STRATEGIC BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Local Executive Leaders Appointed to 45-Person Board

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Alpharetta , the nonprofit organization helping the City of Alpharetta lead in innovation, announces the appointment of four new members to its Strategic Board of Directors. Tech Alpharetta's Board is comprised of the area's leading senior executives and is focused on conceptualizing and guiding strategies for growing the north metro tech ecosystem.

Tech Alpharetta's Board features local c-suite, senior executives, city leaders and community partners. The newest Board members are:

Tech Alpharetta

Adam Goren, VP of Operations, Hi-Rez Studios and COO, Prophecy Games

Helen Hall, Dean of Computer Science, Gwinnett Technical College

Ryan Stovall, Sr. Director, Information Security, Scientific Games

Scott McMichael, Managing Director, Improving

"Our Strategic Board continues to be the driving force behind Tech Alpharetta's long-term success," said Karen Cashion, President and CEO of Tech Alpharetta. " We're excited to add these four, highly accomplished executives to our Board and to begin 2026 with such a dynamic group committed to advancing innovation, growth, and our thriving tech economy."

Since its establishment in 2012, Tech Alpharetta and its Board have helped to build the thriving tech ecosystem in Alpharetta and along the north metro corridor. The Board's recommendations led to the launch of Tech Alpharetta's startup incubator in 2015 and many other notable accomplishments.

For more information about Tech Alpharetta, visit www.techalpharetta.com .

About Tech Alpharetta

Tech Alpharetta was born through the 2017 merger of the City of Alpharetta's Alpharetta Technology Commission, the first organization of its kind in Georgia, and the Greater Alpharetta Tech Network, founded by Karen Cashion. Tech Alpharetta is an independent, 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization today. The organization, whose mission is to help grow technology and innovation in Alpharetta, includes a strategic advisory board of Alpharetta's leading technology companies, hosts technology thought leadership events for area tech executives, and runs its flourishing tech startup incubator that is home to more than 50 tech startups.

SOURCE Tech Alpharetta