Tech and finance leader Brent Pearson joins XOi Board of Directors

The top data-based solution provider selects former ServiceChannel executive to help drive continued growth and power ongoing transformation of field service technology space

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi Technologies , a leading provider of technician-focused technology solutions, has named the accomplished Nashville-based technology and finance executive Brent Pearson to its board of directors.

Pearson, the former President and CFO of ServiceChannel, brings extensive experience in technology investment to the XOi board. His vision will help drive the company's growth and continued transformation of the field service technology space.

"Brent has a wealth of experience and a formidable record of success that represent an invaluable perspective to XOi ," said Aaron Salow, Founder and CEO of XOi. "His SaaS expertise within field service is rare, and with it, he is poised to contribute critical leadership as our company transforms the industry."

During Pearson's tenure as president, ServiceChannel, the largest platform for procurement and delivery of facilities maintenance and repair service, was acquired by global industrial technology innovator Fortive for $1.2 billion. The company experienced exponential growth as it expanded globally with new international customers and expanded its customer base into forward-thinking industries such as logistics, grocery, direct-to-consumer, retail, restaurants, health care and financial services. Most recently, Pearson has continued to pursue investments and entrepreneurial opportunities.

"XOi's technology provides business owners with proven tools for solving real-world challenges so they can develop a competitive advantage and accelerate growth," Pearson said. "Their evolving solutions are powering a reinvention of field service, creating extraordinary opportunities in a space that continues to innovate rapidly."

XOi's advanced cloud-based solution allows field service technicians to utilize, aggregate and analyze critical job data and maximize customer value through industry-leading efficiency, accuracy and accountability. With a full suite of standardized workflows, job documentation capabilities, and technician training and enablement solutions, teams can build deep and easily accessible institutional knowledge bases that support real-time decision-making and data-based continuity. Service teams can apply these extensive data-science capabilities to analyze those foundational elements and strategically respond to evolving data trends and forecasts.

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, the leading provider of technician-first smart technology for commercial and residential field service companies, delivers innovative artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower field service teams to drive productivity, elevate customer experience and help close the skilled labor gap. Developed to meet the unique challenges of an industry traditionally underserved by technology, XOi equips field service professionals with groundbreaking technician-enablement tools, including remote support, visual documentation, immediate on-the-job insights and training resources, asset and team management functions, and a comprehensive knowledge base leveraging data from current and historical projects. With a proven record of innovation and demonstrated commitment to the hard-working men and women in the field service industries, XOi has distinguished itself as a pioneer in technician-focused solutions that bring efficiency, transparency, and expertise to every jobsite. For more information about XOi, visit https://xoi.io .

