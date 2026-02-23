TECH B2B Marketing Adds Digital Marketing Expert Donna Wilson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TECH B2B Marketing, a full-service digital marketing, public relations, and business consultancy serving automation, manufacturing, and related technical industries, is pleased to announce the addition of Donna Wilson to the team as digital marketing manager. Wilson has more than 20 years of experience across digital marketing, website strategy, and user experience. Her work centers on helping complex organizations communicate more clearly online, especially in environments with dense information, technical content, and competing priorities.

Donna Wilson joined TECH B2B Marketing as digital marketing manager, bringing 20 years of digital marketing experience to the marketing and PR company's team.

"Donna is a great addition to our team, expanding our digital marketing capabilities," said Winn Hardin, founder and managing director of TECH B2B Marketing. "Donna's career has focused on content-heavy and technically complex websites, where UIUX, usability, structure, and clarity are critical to success. She brings a practical, user-first perspective to digital initiatives, combining hands-on execution with long-term thinking around content, structure, maintainability, and usability."

Wilson comes to TECH B2B Marketing from Smart Vision Lights, where she led marketing and digital initiatives by building scalable systems for website management, content development, and campaign execution. Earlier in her career, she worked in UX and digital planning roles across industries including healthcare, education, and manufacturing. Those roles shaped her ability to balance usability, technical constraints, and business needs across complex digital environments.

"Much of my work has centered on helping technical organizations communicate clearly in complex digital spaces," Wilson said. "I'm excited to join a team that understands those challenges and to help clients create digital experiences that are both practical and sustainable."

About TECH B2B Marketing

TECH B2B Marketing is a full-service content development, digital marketing, and business consultancy agency that helps technology companies improve lead generation, conversion rates, and brand awareness. TECH B2B serves dozens of companies in manufacturing-related markets, from SMEs to Fortune 100s. Learn more at TECHB2B.com or call 800-796-3081.

SOURCE TECH B2B Marketing