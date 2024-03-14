Tech-Based Workout, BODY20 Debuts in Carrollwood

Revolutionary Electro-Muscle Stimulation (EMS) Franchise Offers Unique 20-Minute Fitness Experience

CARROLLWOOD, Fla., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BODY20, the pioneer in the Electro-Muscle Stimulation (EMS) fitness space that utilizes an FDA-cleared suit giving you a full-body workout in just 20 minutes, is opening a new studio location in Carrollwood on March 20. Located at 3809 Northdale Blvd., this concept brings all fitness levels together to experience what BODY20 is known for: changing the way people workout through time-condensed technology training.

To give the Carrollwood community an opportunity to become familiar with the BODY20 experience, the studio will celebrate its opening with discounted memberships and free demos.

BODY20 Carrollwood is owned and operated by Stafford Burrowes, who has always had a strong entrepreneurial spirit. After moving on from the recruiting firm he owned, he was in search of a new venture. Among several franchise opportunities, Burrowes discovered BODY20, which immediately stood out to him. A major selling point for Burrowes was the fact that BODY20 is disrupting the fitness industry with its revolutionary technology-based workout. Not only does it save people time with its 20-minute full-body workout, but it also positively impacts lives.

"BODY20 seemed like the perfect fit for me because I've always aspired to own a business that genuinely makes a positive impact on people's lives," expressed Burrowes. "After personally undergoing the workout and experiencing its remarkable effects, including the absence of joint pain, I knew it was a concept unlike any other. Its universal benefits, suitable for individuals of all ages and fitness levels, further solidified my conviction. I'm genuinely excited about the prospect of introducing this new location to the Carrollwood community."

The BODY20 boutique fitness franchise offers the ultimate one-of-a-kind training experience. At your first private session, you'll take a complimentary BODY20 bio-impedance measurement using best-in-class technology to provide a body composition assessment, discuss your wellness goals and get fitted into an FDA-cleared Electro-Muscle Stimulation (EMS) suit. During the 20-minute training session, a certified BODY20 Coach guides you through a customized 1-on-1 strength program, giving your body more than 150 times more muscle contractions than a conventional workout without any need to pick up a weight or use traditional gym equipment.

The technology-based fitness brand offers serious benefits repeatedly reported by current members, including increased muscle tone, weight loss, and overall improved core strength all with minimal strain on the musculoskeletal system. The certified BODY20 Coaches at BODY20 Carrollwood are excited to serve their local community while offering this engaging, immersive and time-condensed approach to working out. They can't wait to welcome members of all backgrounds to the BODY20 family.

For more information about BODY20 Carrollwood and to sign up for a complimentary demo session, please visit https://body20.com/carrollwood/ or call (813) 521-7691. Stay connected by following body20carrollwood on Instagram and Facebook.

About BODY20:

BODY20 is a rapidly growing fitness franchise that leverages technology through the use of an FDA-cleared Electro-Muscle Stimulation (EMS) suit to revolutionize the way people workout and help unlock their full potential. BODY20 offers a 20-minute one-on-one workout with a certified BODY20 Coach that guides you through customized strength and cardio programs, giving your body over 150 times more muscle contractions than a conventional workout without any use of traditional gym equipment. BODY20's goal is to in just 20 minutes per week, materially impact the other 10,060 minutes in the week for each and every member. To learn more about BODY20 and its franchise opportunities, visit: https://body20.com.

