Tech CEO's Societal Vision Reconnects Capitalism to Humanity

Jensen's vision is a pro-capitalist future engineered to solve some of today's most pressing challenges. It details an approach that centers on both solving societal problems and ensuring individual liberty. It is a solution that utilizes market-based incentives, and ultimately shreds political arguments while delivering unity.

"This book seeks consensus," Jensen said. "The best way to achieve this is to rethink the core assumptions of our current system, particularly the influence of monetary policy on societal progress. We need to start thinking about how our financial systems prevents meaningful progress. A functional system is naturally sustainable and benefits both rich and poor. It returns liberty to all, shrinks government, reduces debt while maximizing opportunity and growth."

The issue at hand in this volume—the third addition of Jensen's Wolfe Trilogy—is the debt-driven global economy's increasingly dangerous path into oblivion and the end of a sustainable society. Jensen's Big Solution doesn't merely fix these problems, it does so in an equitable way that ensures everyone wins.

The Big Solution answers in an easy to understand round-table style, discussion-based narrative, revealing in the end an entirely new irresistible societal system that has the potential to change the world as we know it.

About Jarl Jensen

Jarl Jensen is the Founder and President of Inventagon, a company innovating, patenting and driving prosperity for organizations across the globe. He has served as chair of several organizations including New Jersey's YPO chapter. Jensen also founded EuroMed, Inc., a company he sold in 2016.

Jensen holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Boston University, has over two dozen issued patents with retail sales of over a billion dollars.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

Media Contacts

Melani Rushing, ForbesBooks, [email protected]

SOURCE ForbesBooks