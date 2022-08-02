Tech Co-Founder Presents Innovative User Experience (UX) Design Model for Businesses in the Digital Economy

"The Digital Experience Company" by Alfonso de la Nuez is released with Forbes Books

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Experience Company by UserZoom Co-Founder, Chief Visionary Officer (CVO) and UX expert Alfonso de la Nuez is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

In The Digital Experience Company, Alfonso de la Nuez breaks down the new reality for today's businesses in the digital economy. Informed by de la Nuez's extensive experience in Silicon Valley, this new book scrutinizes the perilous approach too many companies take with their digital user interface, user experience, and, ultimately, customer experience.

To close the gap in the contemporary understanding of user experience, de la Nuez explains why and how companies should optimize their UX design to engage customers, explode brand loyalty, and drive critical business metrics. Detailing proven principles and processes for developing a world-class experience design, The Digital Experience Company is not only an urgent call-to-action for companies to employ elite UX, but shows leaders how to conduct UX research, gain critical customer feedback, rigorously test UX usability, and ultimately create exceptional digital experiences to drive ROI.

"UX is basically the emotions and feelings that the user experiences while interacting with your company's products or services," de la Nuez explains. "Whether it's a bad UX experience, just an okay one, or a great one is going to directly impact whether or not that user will turn into a consumer and whether they will recommend your product or service to others. The power of great UX and CX working together cannot be underestimated in our increasingly digital world."

Alfonso de la Nuez is the Co-Founder and CVO of UserZoom and an international expert on user experience (UX) research. He has been passionate about the World Wide Web UX since the 1990s, when he was studying international business administration. After college, he went from being a website development project manager to helping found a user interface research consulting company in Spain and eventually founding the automated user experience company UserZoom in Silicon Valley, which is now fifteen years old and boasts four hundred employees and $100 million in ARR (annual recurring revenue). Alfonso also played basketball in college and is an avid Los Angeles Lakers fan.

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

