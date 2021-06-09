Tech Company - Beyondant - Solves The Problem Of Exchanging Information Without Touching

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a new way to create business opportunities – and do business- within the guidelines of social distancing and more.

The Florida-based company, called Beyondant has found a way to capitalize on NFC technology (Near field Communications) to transfer information from your business to your customer's cell phone.

There is no need for a menu, business card, real estate floor plan or any printed material to exchange hands. Instead, they have digital smart cards, bracelets and stickers that immediately transfers data from your business to the consumer.

With Beyondant's smart products, restaurant owners can change their daily menus in real time to reflect availability of entrees, while real estate agents can alert their customers as soon as new listings hit market, the list goes on.

This new way of doing business with Beyondant technology has captured the attention of leaders in the business industry. "Upon seeing this technology in action its unique benefits became instantly apparent," said Dr. Robert Cornfeld of the Cornfeld Group. Jack Smith, founder of Sports Authority called it a "true game changer," and Nuclear Medical Technologist Karen Price said, "It's exactly what the world needs right now amidst COVID 19. It's Just what the doctor ordered."

Everyone agrees that Beyondant's product line is a perfect fit for the new normal floating the global economy. Plans are underway to diversify the product line to address the unique social and economic demands throughout the world. "Beyondant is a potential real game-changer designed to increase efficiency and effectiveness in the normal course of business. The product offerings are also perfect for any business in today's new normal environment.

In today's business world, CFOs are challenged with turning a profit and going back to business as usual, while business and personal lives are not the normal we are used to. "It's really great to be a part of a company that develops products designed to help individuals and businesses share information that is mission critical to their overall success," said Beyondant, LLC CFO Marc Sussman.

This new normal means less touching, more personal space and more information on tap. But, it doesn't rule out the need for connection, human interaction or knowledge transfer. Beyondant products do just that.

