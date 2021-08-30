Tech Company - Beyondant's Smart Products Fill A Gaping Void

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a new way to create business opportunities – and do business- within the guidelines of social distancing and more.

Beyondant, the market leader in usable NFC devices that simplify communications between businesses and their customers has taken the next step in the development of its smart products.

Beyondants enhanced multi-directional platform utilizes Amazon Web Services (AWS), permitting their devices to be simultaneously pointed at several social media sites while allowing information and data that is captured to be transferred to any CRM system through a secured interface.

By utilizing Beyondant NFC products, companies can leverage the latest technologies available to develop and transform their businesses. Moreover, Beyondant's core functionality can be customized to meet the needs of virtually any business application.

Beyondant currently has over 175 authorized resellers worldwide.

About the Company

Beyondant's products offer a seamless, cost-effective way to develop business through networking by way of smart digital products. Beyondant is literally changing the way business is conducted in an ever-changing world.

SOURCE Beyondant