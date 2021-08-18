Tech Company FamePick Launches Full-Service Talent Management Agency Representing Emerging and Middle-Class Social Media Content Creators

FamePick's new talent management division represents over 50 creators in a variety of categories including beauty, fashion, health, and comedy. Their talent roster includes Alex Drachnik , a fitness creator who signed with FamePick and then received 20+ endorsement deals totaling $30k in her first 45 days with the agency. She previously made just $500-$1k per month in branded deals. Other notable managed talent includes The Hartig Family , Julia Reed , Amy Davidson , Eduard , and Chinyenum Amadi .

"While most talent agencies only focus on vanity metrics like follower count, we look at 100+ data points via our platform to identify emerging talent whose content is unique, engaging and brand friendly," says Kristina Milova, VP of Talent at FamePick. "Brands realize that it's more important for a creator to have an authentic connection with their products in order to implement a successful campaign. With our managed talent division, we can personally source creators who would be the best fit for their needs and fall within their budget."

In addition to talent management, FamePick also offers established and emerging creators the opportunity to scale and manage their own business with a variety of digital tools including LinkFolio. This offering allows creators to build a beautifully designed and fully customizable portfolio in a few seconds. Unlike other online portfolios, LinkFolio is a live media kit benefiting both the creator and brands with real-time personalized insights including audience reach, detailed demographics, analytics, rates, top-performing content, and recent brand deals. Every creator on the platform receives a custom URL to place in in their bios, email signatures and send directly to brands.

Click HERE for an example of a LinkFolio profile.

"The Creator Economy is ever-evolving, so we want to consistently provide all talent with new tools and services that will enable them to earn a living from their content," says Matt Zuvella, VP of Marketing at FamePick.

FamePick offers next level talent management services and has been setting the standard for the ever-evolving social creator industry since the company's inception in 2016. FamePick has forged partnerships and developed digital campaigns for major brands and celebrities including HelloFresh + Hilary Duff, NetMarble + Josh Duhamel, IPSY + Jordin Sparks, and 80Eighty + Daniel Mac. The company includes talent management services and digital business tools to help creators effortlessly scale their business and secure brand endorsements. The FamePick team brings decades of product and talent relationship experience from ClassPass, ngmoco, DeNA, and Tapfluence. FamePick is based in Redwood City, California. For more information and to sign up for the platform, visit www.famepick.com .

