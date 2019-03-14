Tech Company Launches Pretected.com - A Disruptive Insurance Marketplace

NEW YORK, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretected.com is a new online insurance marketplace that utilizes AI and big data capabilities to generate a perfect match between consumers and policies. Major insurance brands are putting their faith in the new platform investing millions out of their marketing budget towards the new player in the neighborhood.

Hit The Ground Running

Get personalized auto insurance rates with Pretected

Introduced into the market only several weeks ago (March, 2019) the website already enjoys thousands of daily users looking to reduce their insurance rates. The platform currently supports insurance consumers interested in:

● Auto Insurance

● Home Insurance

● Health Insurance

● Life Insurance

While auto insurance is currently the biggest vertical in the marketplace, the other insurance types are quickly catching on.

Deep Learning Insurance Agent

The uniqueness of the website is visible from first encounter. "Perry" - The personal (AI driven) insurance helper, will greet you upon arrival. He is the one in charge of all the heavy lifting while consumers enjoy a neat and seamless experience. He oversees sifting through thousands of possible policies in real time in order to present consumers with relevant results only. Oh, and he is a turtle.

Pretected.com makes sure that insurance seekers never waste their time with an innovative matching system that guarantees compatibility between the consumers' unique circumstances and the issuers' ability to provide the right coverage.

Personalized Insurance Quotes

When the whole world is moving towards personalized services, it only makes sense for such an important product as insurance to become tailored fit. Every consumer has different attributes, wants & needs. It would be a complete shame to ignore that and treat them all the same way, as many of the current insurance comparison sites do. The huge factor that makes Pretected.com so refreshingly different is that you will always get a real-time, accurate option for your current status. And these things can change quite a lot as we know.

Insuring a safe future

Pretected are introducing a new way to shop for insurance and are looking to expand into new insurance verticals as well as considering other financial products to assist users in all their online needs. The proprietary matching algorithm is developing rapidly and the company is always looking for new ways to deploy it.

