Tech Company Senseware Disrupts IAQ Market With First Ever Real-Time Ionization Detector: IAQ-I

With the growing demand for clean air solutions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the following statement: "Consumers should request testing data that quantitatively demonstrates a clear protective benefit and occupant safety under conditions consistent with the intended use"

Senseware's first-to-market wireless ion sensing solution allows facilities to validate the effectiveness of their ionization systems with robust real-time data. Developed in response to customer demand, Senseware's groundbreaking IAQ-I enables ionization users to gain valuable measurement data to assess the efficacy of their ionization system, all through a small 4x8 inch non-obtrusive unit.

IAQ-I represents the latest advance in Senseware's market-leading IAQ technology portfolio, measuring a wide range of air quality conditions including Particulate Matter (PM 0.3-1.0, 2.5, 10), VOCs, CO2, Temperature, and Humidity. Air quality measures are displayed on an easy to use private or public dashboard, reflective of real-time environmental conditions. Senseware's, one-of-a-kind IAQ-I technology allows for visualization of the ion concentrations in the air, and critically enables assessment of the effectiveness of an ionization system, and most importantly the overall health of the air.

Senseware's co-founder and CTO Julien Stamatakis said "As a scientist, I believe in the power of data to guide business decisions. It's crucial that IAQ-I not only measure ions, but also PM and VOC for a complete air health check."

Without the endorsement of the CDC, ASHRAE or other monitoring groups, many have been left wondering if their investment in ionization systems has had the intended clean air impact. Senseware's IAQ-I allows these questions to be answered for the first time ever.

