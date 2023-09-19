Tech CRO Presents Tough-Love Guide for Personal Growth and Career Development

"Get It Together" by Puja Bhola Rios is released with Forbes Books

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get It Together: A Winning Formula for Success from the Boss You Need by Puja Rios is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available today on Amazon.

Whether it's a friend, a boss, or that voice in your head, we've all heard this unhelpful advice: "Come on, get it together!" The problem is that the "it" is usually something overwhelming in our lives that calls upon us to make transformative changes.

Puja Bhola Rios, a career tech industry executive and author of Get It Together, zeroes in on these moments of crisis and examines exactly what it means to get it together in what she calls the "GIT Mindset." Drawing upon neuroscience, management principles, and her personal experiences, Rios shares guidance as "the boss you need," laser-focused on the goals of her readers and the people they lead.

In Get It Together, Rios dismisses overbooked calendars and the daily grind as signs of hard work. Instead, she calls upon leaders to carefully block out time for reflection and critical thinking. She encourages her reader to break down the challenges they face into achievable steps she calls "Goldilocks Goals"—not too big and not too small.

"In times of stress, before a big presentation, or in the face of setbacks, have you ever whispered to yourself, "Come on, get it together"?" Rios asked. "I'm the leader who teaches those around me how to keep all their plates spinning in the air, be fierce in all they do, reach the pinnacle of success with tangible results, and not just get it together but also keep it together and then grow more. I am the boss they need—the boss you need."

About the Author

Puja Bhola Rios is the Chief Revenue Officer at Frame.io, an Adobe Company.  Frame is a cloud-based video collaboration platform.  Previous to Frame.io, Puja spent seven years at Xerox and thirteen years at CareerBuilder as their SVP of Enterprise Sales and Customer Success. While at CareerBuilder, Puja founded and ran her company's Women's Alliance, CareerBuildHER.

About Forbes Books

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

