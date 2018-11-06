Tech Data Adds CloudCheckr to StreamOne Cloud Platform

Complements Tech Data's overall global cloud offering with tailored packages that expand security, compliance and workload management capabilities

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced it has added CloudCheckr Analytics and Management packages to its StreamOne cloud platform worldwide, giving cloud partners and their end customers greater control of their AWS and Azure environments with enhanced cost, security and performance management. CloudCheckr transforms data from public cloud services into actionable insights by reporting, alerting, analyzing and automating the environment for optimal utilization and costs—while assuring a safe environment and mitigating cloud vulnerabilities and misconfigurations.

"CloudCheckr enhances our overall StreamOne platform capabilities around security, compliance and workload management. This enables our partners to strengthen customer engagement by having a bigger impact on customer cloud computing environments," said Stacy Nethercoat, vice president, Cloud Solutions, Americas, at Tech Data. "We are thrilled to partner with CloudCheckr to help our resellers extend their own cloud businesses, while helping customers optimize their cloud usage."

Tech Data's new CloudCheckr packages offer the following features:

Analytics – This CloudCheckr package includes Cost Allocation and Spend Optimization tools. The advanced reporting and recommendations provide insights to optimize spending and eliminate wasted resources. Partners and their customers are able to ensure accurate and efficient allocation of resources as well as the ability to identify all potential cost-saving opportunities.

– This CloudCheckr package includes Cost Allocation and Spend Optimization tools. The advanced reporting and recommendations provide insights to optimize spending and eliminate wasted resources. Partners and their customers are able to ensure accurate and efficient allocation of resources as well as the ability to identify all potential cost-saving opportunities. Management – In addition to the Analytics tools, this package provides comprehensive security and compliance best practices and immediate actionable intelligence through management automation to improve security and increase operational efficiency of public cloud utilization.

"Tech Data is an industry-leading technology provider, offering comprehensive cloud management solutions and services to its network," said Elissa Livingston, vice president of Strategic Alliances, at CloudCheckr. "One of our core principles is a commitment to partners like Tech Data, who serve as both an extension of our organization and a critical component of any successful cloud journey. By including CloudCheckr technology in the StreamOne platform, Tech Data further reinforces its commitment to supporting managed service providers' growth in the cloud."

Tech Data simplifies the ability for partners to add CloudCheckr support to existing customers managed through its StreamOne platform, a unique provisioning, billing and end-user lifecycle management cloud platform for consumption- and subscription-based cloud services. The combination of StreamOne and CloudCheckr allows organizations to actively optimize and manage their cloud infrastructure and reduce costs while maintaining a high level of security and performance. CloudCheckr is available immediately on StreamOne Enterprise Solutions for AWS and Azure in the U.S. and Canada, with Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America to follow in the coming months.

