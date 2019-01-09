Tech Data Adds Encryption and Encoding as-a-Service Capabilities to its Security Portfolio

Partnership with Encryptics enables customers in the U.S. and Canada to protect data wherever it resides

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced it will offer customers an evolutionary step in data protection through its new partnership with Encryptics . The new relationship will bring Encryptics' ability to encrypt and encode data in any state—at creation, in transit, in use and at rest—on any platform to Tech Data's security solutions portfolio. The addition will provide customers with cost-effective tools that are quickly implemented and easily managed.

Encryptics' hardware-free solutions work independently from any platform or application and use a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model to fit seamlessly into any existing IT environment and secure data in any state.

"We're excited to add Encryptics to our expansive security solutions portfolio—it will complement our existing offerings nicely," said Heather Murray, vice president, Security and New Vendor Acquisition at Tech Data. "Encryptics can extend and enhance any capability that current security technology provides and achieve real-world data protection, no matter where the data is going."

With Encryptics products, data is better protected through encryption and encoding with specific, intelligent usage policies that become part of the data and travel with it on any device anywhere. The solutions are platform-agnostic, so they can be used in a broad range of environments.

"Encryptics substantially increases the capabilities of a company to safely share its data with others, while maintaining complete control even when the data leaves the company's field of command," said Toney Jennings, CEO of Encryptics. "With the reach and expertise of Tech Data, we are partnering with the best in the business to make our solutions readily available to significantly more organizations in the U.S. and Canada."

For more information, email EncrypticsUS@techdata.com or call 1-800-237-8931.

