Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

IBM MaaS360 is an enterprise-grade unified endpoint management (UEM) tool supporting smartphones and tablets, laptops and desktops, ruggedized devices, wearables and Internet of Things, while Watson provides actionable insights and contextual analytics to help organizations with strategic planning and tactical challenges with UEM. MaaS360's Cloud Extender easily connects devices to file stores, cloud services and email systems.

"Delivering IBM MaaS360 via our StreamOne platform is designed to simplify and streamline the process for resellers to provide a comprehensive security solution for their end customers, while reducing costs," said Stacy Nethercoat, vice president, Cloud Solutions, Americas, at Tech Data. "IBM is a longstanding Tech Data vendor, and we are thrilled to offer MaaS360 as a SaaS offering to our customers to safeguard the mobile devices, apps and content throughout end-user client enterprises."

Powered by StreamOne, Tech Data's unique provisioning, billing and end-user lifecycle management cloud platform for consumption- and subscription-based cloud services, the StreamOne Cloud Marketplace enables channel partners to simplify purchasing, provisioning and customer subscription management across a broad selection of cloud services from major cloud providers.

"We are extremely pleased to make our IBM offerings available via Tech Data's StreamOne Cloud Marketplace, a proven digital marketplace for procuring client solutions," said Dorothy Copeland, vice president, IBM Global Business Partners, North America, at IBM. "MaaS360 with Watson gives organizations a comprehensive platform to help secure and manage the strategic endpoints, enabling them to deliver a robust, end-user-friendly BYOD strategy. Procuring MaaS360 through StreamOne is simple and cost-effective, giving us the ability to better reach solution providers looking to build out or enhance their mobile and security practices."

For more information on Tech Data's IBM MaaS360 with Watson offering, log on to the StreamOne Cloud Marketplace, visit Tech Data's IBM webpage or call (800) 237-8931.

