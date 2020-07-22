Tech Data Becomes the Newest Distributor of the CRI Thermal Mirror Temperature Screening Solution with Cloud-based AI Platform

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Realities, Inc. ("Creative Realities," "CRI," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading provider of digital marketing solutions, today announced that Tech Data, a leading global IT distributor and solutions aggregator, has agreed to distribute the CRI Thermal Mirror in the United States.

Selecting a thermal screening solution is an important decision for any business, yet it can be a challenging task given the increasingly crowded market for such solutions. The CRI Thermal Mirror offers distinct advantages compared to standard off-the-shelf offerings in that it is flexible enough to serve basic temperature screening needs, while its customer experience and reporting capabilities can be customized to suit specific needs of virtually any business customer. The solution's centralized, AI-enabled software platform supports an extensive range of workflows and requirements, and scales easily for mass deployment.

"Temperature screening solutions are a requirement for businesses to safely resume normal operations, and Tech Data has the reach to help us meet the groundswell of demand for the CRI Thermal Mirror," said Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer of CRI. "Tech Data is a trusted voice to businesses as they consider important technology decisions, and we're pleased the company chose to add the CRI Thermal Mirror to its portfolio of solutions."

To learn more about Creative Realities and the company's portfolio of Safe Space Solutions, visit https://cri.com/. Visitors can also download additional assets such as archived webinars and video tutorials to learn how Thermal Mirror helps maintain a safe and healthy workplace.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. Founded over 15 years ago, CRI designs, develops and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services for more than fifteen diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to Automotive, Advertising Networks, Apparel & Accessories, Convenience Stores, Foodservice/QSR, Gaming, Theater, and Stadium Venues. The Company acquired Allure Global Solutions, Inc. in November 2018, expanding the Company's operations to five offices across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.

