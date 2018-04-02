Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN's 2018 Partner Program Guide

"Tech Data continues to deliver compelling, value-add partner programs to complement our end-to-end portfolio of solutions offerings," said Joe Quaglia, president, Americas, at Tech Data. "TechSelect and Practice Builder are just two of the many partner advocacy programs that help our customers succeed in this age of ever-changing technologies. These hands-on programs allow for direct and tailored engagement with our customers to ensure that they are equipped with the optimal solutions to bring their clients' IT initiatives to life."

TechSelect is Tech Data's community of prequalified technology solution providers and resellers across the U.S. and Canada focused on solution selling into the SMB market as well as various vertical markets. The TechSelect community facilitates interaction opportunities that allow members to connect with one another and build multifaceted partnerships among all stakeholders—Tech Data, its sponsoring vendors and the reseller community at large.

Tech Data's Practice Builder methodology is a framework designed to accelerate growth for solution providers around next-generation technologies including cloud, security, IoT, analytics and mobility. Practice Builder eliminates the guesswork and minimizes the risk and costs for channel partners who are looking to make one or more of these next-generation technology areas a strategic part of their business models.

"Finding the right technology vendor to partner with can be a daunting task, given the vast array of choices now available to solution providers," said Robert Faletra, executive chairman of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide and Five-Star ratings help them narrow the field and find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths and benefits. We are pleased to present our 2018 PPG list, recognizing the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today."

To determine the 2018 Five-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each organization's partner programs based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication. The 2018 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

