Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners

"Rapid changes across vertical markets and within technology are creating opportunities for our Cisco partners, but understanding which are worth pursuing for each one takes additional insight," said Angie McCourt, vice president, Cisco Solutions, at Tech Data. "Outcome-based solutions that target end customers' needs to solve real-world business problems epitomize Cisco's and Tech Data's expectations of how our partners can effectively add value to the channel. When our partners connect, collaborate and utilize our enablement framework, they are consistently seeing more than 15 percent higher annual growth—plus, they grow more profitably."

Tech Data's Cisco Partner Enablement Framework incorporates the company's successful "Core" training phase, "Momentum" business-building phase and "Boost" market-acceleration phase for Cisco partners at various points in the lifecycle of their business. The framework also supports sales team development and training, as well as specialization certifications, helping partners successfully develop and grow their Cisco practices.

"The tailored trainings such as Spark 360, which have provided our team with both a technical and sales-outcome-based approach as part of the 'Boost' phase from Tech Data, have been a phenomenal way to increase our team's understanding of the Cisco Spark application," said Alex Bisset, vice president, Collaboration Sales, at HB Communications, a leading audiovisual solutions provider. "In addition, the Tech Data team provided actionable ways to help my business scale so that all sales members are versed in selling Spark solutions that we can employ to help our customers succeed."

