Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future

"It's our charter to put our customers in the best position to win and grow in a sustainable fashion," said Nicko Roussos, director of Cisco Solutions for the U.S., at Tech Data. "We've made significant investments that reinforce our commitment to elevating the customer experience to a level the channel has never seen. While the application is already intuitive, Tech Data encourages its partner community to leverage the white-glove onboarding approach to ensure maximum value is achieved."

As Cisco accelerates its efforts to provide customers the solution sets and offer structures they demand, Tech Data is adding value to both Cisco solutions and for its customers by masking operational complexity to ensure transformation does not become an impediment, but rather a catalyst for growth. This simplified approach using Tech Data's Cisco 1Source platform enables channel partners to navigate market transitions without having to make incremental operational or transactional headcount investments, while at the same time helping partners fluidly repurpose existing roles to focus on the customer. Those leveraging the platform have experienced increased productivity up to four times, and their deal win ratio has improved by ten percent.

"Digitization of our business processes is critical to simplicity in the channel, and Cisco is investing in APIs and capabilities to help our partners lead in this arena," said Andrew Sage, vice president of Americas Distribution, at Cisco. "Our goal is continuous improvement of the two-tier partner experience, and speed is of the essence. Tech Data has aggressively utilized our APIs to create a powerful experience for their partners."

"Cisco 1Source has been incredibly helpful and time-saving, and it gives us the ability to access an insurmountable amount of information that used to require emails or phone calls to our sales team, several times a day," said Michelle Padilla, CFO, Telcion Communications Group, a communications and IT solution provider and Tech Data partner. "The ability to look up estimated ship dates, tracking numbers and Cisco sales order numbers on the portal allows us to work more efficiently and gives us the ability to quickly provide these details to our own team when needed. This tool has added value to us as a partner and has proven to be a genuine game-changer."

Instructions for Access

Once logged into www.techdata.com with credentials, the platform can be accessed under the BUY menu on Cisco 1Source. For any questions, available trainings or customized whiteboard sessions, visit the Cisco 1Source information page, email ciscosales@techdata.com or call (800) 237-8931, ext. 77776, option 3.

