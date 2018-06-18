Tech Data Launches New E-Commerce Website for Canadian Solution Providers

"We are proud to provide our partners with a world-class online platform that can personalize and individually customize their experiences to best meet their business needs," said Brian Aebig, Tech Data's Canadian vice president of sales. "The website streamlines the ordering process and provides additional resources and services seamlessly to enhance the user experience, and enable a better flow of information."

The shop.techdata.ca website includes a customizable dashboard that brings key information to the forefront, providing ease-of-use and convenience. This responsive design is built for use with smartphones and tablets, allowing customers to easily access the website from any device.

In addition, shop.techdata.ca enables account emulation, allowing for better support for customers and delivering the ability to track product licenses, orders and returns—keeping solution providers up to date on their procurement operations.

The U.S. version of the website, shop.techdata.com, which the new Canadian website emulates, won two 2017 Internet Retailer Excellence Awards: B2B E-Commerce Player of the Year and B2B E-Commerce Website Design of the Year.

"This launch of our award-winning site in Canada is part of our global strategy to become the best digital distributor in the market worldwide," says David Spindler, vice president, e-business, at Tech Data. "We look forward to providing a world-class online experience for our customers in Canada, and we'll continue to innovate to support their needs and exceed their expectations."

For more information, visit shop.techdata.ca, or call (800) 237-8931.

Click to tweet: .@Tech_Data launches shop.techdata.ca #ecommerce website to give #Canada solution providers powerful, customizable online shopping experience; http://www.techdata.com/news.html.

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 83 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for nine straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Wally Campbell

Public Relations Manager, Americas

Tech Data

480.794.7426

wally.campbell@techdata.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tech-data-launches-new-e-commerce-website-for-canadian-solution-providers-300667572.html

SOURCE Tech Data Corporation

Related Links

http://www.techdata.com

