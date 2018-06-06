Tech Data Partners with Milton Education Village Innovation Centre to Create a Mutually Beneficial Business and Technology Ecosystem

"Working with the Milton Education Village Innovation Centre provides us with a unique opportunity to strengthen ties not only with the community, but also with our partners in the region," said Ed Galasso, general manager of Canadian operations, at Tech Data. "Tech Data will be able to provide an agnostic solution perspective and a thought leadership position around business transformation for the community, while introducing end customers to its specialist solution providers, creating possibilities for expanded business relationships."

Digital transformation is at the forefront of IT strategy for many organizations and, while the end results are promising, the complexity of transforming can be daunting. Through Tech Data's role as a solutions aggregator and its expertise in next-generation technologies, the MEV will benefit from the company's technology solutions and the collective knowledge it brings to the ecosystem. In addition, Tech Data's channel partners will be involved as trusted resources to further develop end-user technology strategies and initiatives, helping them to drive new business growth.

"The MEV Innovation Centre is a place for local businesses to network, meet advisors and grow," said Kevin Samra, manager, MEV Innovation Centre. "By partnering with Tech Data, we can extend this technology-intensive ecosystem by providing access to knowledgeable resources that can help them advance in the marketplace."

"As one of Canada's fastest-growing municipalities, Milton has invested a great deal of energy into creating a first-class facility to support entrepreneurs in our town," said Gordon Krantz, mayor of Milton, Ontario. "We are appreciative of Tech Data's commitment to this initiative and feel that this partnership will create an extended ecosystem to foster further business growth in our community."

Click to tweet: .@Tech_Data partners with Milton Education Village Innovation Centre to create a mutually beneficial ecosystem; #MiltonON; http://www.techdata.com/news.html.

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 83 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for nine straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Wally Campbell

Public Relations Manager, Americas

Tech Data

480.794.7426

wally.campbell@techdata.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tech-data-partners-with-milton-education-village-innovation-centre-to-create-a-mutually-beneficial-business-and-technology-ecosystem-300660666.html

SOURCE Tech Data Corporation

Related Links

http://www.techdata.com

