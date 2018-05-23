Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix

"We have a great relationship with Nutanix, and this award showcases our ability to deliver business value and execute joint initiatives," said Cheryl Neal, vice president, Data and Networking Solutions, at Tech Data. "With partners like Nutanix, we are well-positioned as a leader in next-generation technologies."

Since the initial announcement of the partnership in 2014, Tech Data's relationship with Nutanix has continuously expanded. Tech Data, now in addition to its distribution support, has become an Authorized Nutanix Training Partner as well as a provider of Nutanix Installation Services. Tech Data also continues to invest in Nutanix key focus areas of cloud and hyper-converged technologies.

"Embedded into the DNA of our success, Nutanix partners are filled with a passion to challenge the status quo, embrace technology shifts and provide the utmost in satisfaction to their customers," said Rodney Foreman, vice president, Global Channel Sales, at Nutanix. "Tech Data is a shining example of how this passion produces results."

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 83 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for nine straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

