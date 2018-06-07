Tech Data Recognized as a 2018 Microsoft Global Partner of the Year Award Winner

"Microsoft is a key partner for Tech Data and we are honored that Microsoft recognizes the value our combined efforts bring to the channel," said Michael Urban, corporate vice president, Strategy, Transformation and Global Vendor Management, at Tech Data, responsible for Tech Data's global cloud strategy. "We are proud to be naturally aligned to Microsoft in several fundamental ways. Our corporate strategy, organizational setup and go-to-market are all upgraded to amplify One Commercial Partner's messaging and translate our joint strategy to deliver consistent execution across the globe. Tech Data takes a proactive approach to our own digital transformation and shares the learnings to equip our channel partners through their respective transformation journey."

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,600 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Tech Data was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Indirect Provider category.

The Indirect Provider Partner of the Year Award recognizes partner excellence in transforming the traditional transactional business model into a value-based, comprehensive, solution-provider model that reaches resellers at scale to drive usage, consumption, and customer relationship growth throughout the partner channel.

"We are honored to recognize Tech Data as a Microsoft Global Partner of the Year," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. "Tech Data has distinguished itself as a top partner, exemplifying the remarkable expertise and innovation we see in our Microsoft partner community to deliver transformative solutions."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

Click to tweet: .@Tech_Data wins 2018 Microsoft Global Partner of the Year Award for Indirect Provider Partner of the Year #MSInspire; http://www.techdata.com/news.html

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 83 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for nine straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Jennifer Harmes

Public Relations Manager

Tech Data

727.599.2654

jennifer.harmes@techdata.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tech-data-recognized-as-a-2018-microsoft-global-partner-of-the-year-award-winner-300661843.html

SOURCE Tech Data