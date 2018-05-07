Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology

"Receiving this award underscores the significance of Tech Data's relationship with Riverbed as well as our commitment to providing a strong product portfolio for our customers," said Cheryl Neal, vice president, Data and Networking Solutions, at Tech Data. "Our association with Riverbed helps provide our customers with solutions to deliver optimization across applications and maximize efficiencies, particularly in cloud and hybrid environments."

Tech Data has helped Riverbed bring its innovative solutions to market since 2010 and works closely with channel partners to expand their offerings and align to vertical market opportunities to drive Riverbed sales. As the cloud adoption continues to rise, organizations need to reduce latency and increase bandwidth. Riverbed's WAN optimization, network performance management and cloud storage provide Tech Data's customers with an arsenal of products to help their clients successfully navigate these issues.

"With this award, we recognize and congratulate Tech Data's performance and achievements as a Riverbed partner the past year, and look forward to continuing to work together to meet the needs of our joint customers," said Bridget Bisnette, vice president, Global Channels and Commercial Sales, at Riverbed. "The Riverbed Partner Awards celebrate our partners' achievements and exemplify how together we deliver industry-leading solutions to maximize digital performance. We have an extraordinary opportunity in front of us, for Riverbed and partners to lead businesses forward as they modernize their IT architecture to take full advantage of cloud and mobile technologies and accelerate their digital strategies."

About Riverbed

Riverbed®, The Digital Performance Company™, enables organizations to maximize digital performance across every aspect of their business, allowing customers to rethink possible. Riverbed's unified and integrated Digital Performance Platform™ brings together a powerful combination of Digital Experience, Cloud Networking and Cloud Edge solutions that provides a modern IT architecture for the digital enterprise, delivering new levels of operational agility and dramatically accelerating business performance and outcomes. At more than $1 billion in annual revenue, Riverbed's 30,000+ customers include 98% of the Fortune 100 and 100% of the Forbes Global 100. Learn more at riverbed.com.

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 107 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for nine straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Riverbed and any Riverbed product or service name or logo used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

