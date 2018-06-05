Tech Data to Showcase End-To-End IoT Solutions at Cisco Live

"There have been many theoretical discussions and proof of concepts on IoT, but not enough tangible end-to-end, real-life examples. Tech Data has had significant success in working with Cisco to create working IoT solutions," said Michelle Curtis, director, IoT Solutions, North America, at Tech Data. "For example, we helped design and build a solution that included Power over Ethernet (PoE) lighting and supporting Cisco infrastructure to help a real estate end customer. Our IoT engagement model allowed for a basic wireless network build to be expanded into a great Cisco IoT opportunity that was then backfilled with additional support from Tech Data's requisite capabilities and core competencies to fully support the install."

Tech Data has developed four proven vertically focused interactive IoT experiences that use Cisco solutions in addition to other vendor products to cover public sector, smart spaces, industrial, and retail applications. These demonstrations will provide customers with a real view of how multi-vendor solutions can offer a seamless user experience and how channel partners can leverage Tech Data's IoT ecosystem to fill solutions practice gaps and get end-to-end solutions to market faster.

"Cisco is key to Tech Data as both a vendor and a foundational component of our IoT ecosystem," said Phillip Privett, vice president, Technologies and Services, Cisco Solutions, at Tech Data. "With the product portfolio they bring to the market, the opportunities with Cisco for IoT solutions are nearly limitless. Our partners continue to grow quarter after quarter by leveraging the Cisco portfolio, and we are excited to demonstrate our new IoT experiences at Cisco Live!"

Attendees of the event can learn more about Tech Data's IoT capabilities at its booth, no. 2423, or by visiting http://www.techdata.com/smartiot_Ciscolive.

